Parent Wonders If It's The Right Decision To Refuse Paying For Adult Daughter's Plane Ticket On Family Vacation

Parents covering their children's expenses are typical in most families. But, when they are over 18 years old and already have a paying job, should they still be entitled to these perks? One dad taught his daughter a lesson by not paying for her plane ticket for their upcoming family vacation. This resulted in a whole lot of family drama.

A father who is known on Reddit as Minute-Common-6625 shared his dilemma on the platform. According to him, they have been planning a family vacation for her 16-year-old daughter Alexa, who has been doing so well in school. Because his eldest daughter, Kate, is already 23 years old, has a job, and has been living in his home rent-free, he asked her to pay for her own plane ticket. She got furious and even ranted about their family drama on a TikTok, making her dad and her sister look bad.

The dad is now asking the community: "AITA for refusing to pay for my daughter's plane ticket but paying for my youngest daughter who this vacation is dedicated to?"

