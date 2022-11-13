This Ronda Rousey Action Thriller Is Crushing It On Netflix

This chilly season, Netflix prepares us to curl up beneath the covers, turn on some of our old favorites, and enjoy brand-new upcoming releases, of which one of its top 10 shows for the week includes Mile 22. In the movie, Mark Wahlberg heads a strong supporting cast in Peter Berg's most recent action film. Ronda Rousey, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, and John Malkovich work with him as a group of government intelligence officers on a mission to extradite an ex-cop who has some extremely important information.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Synopsis Of 'Mile 22'

The movie follows Overwatch, an elite CIA unit. The squad, led by James Silva (Wahlberg), kills many Russians planning to distribute cesium. Later, he meets Li Noor (Iko Uwais), an asset from Indocarr, and they strike a deal for Li to leave his nation safely. With the expectation that Overwatch will receive a disc containing information about a planned operation, Silva agrees to accompany Noor on a 22-mile journey to a departing aircraft. The CIA's plot fails miserably, forcing Silva to reflect on his previous missions' deeds.

Ronda Adds More Depth To Her Onscreen Character

Ronda Rousey is aware of what her fans anticipate from her. Rousey did what she is known for in The Expendables 3 and Furious 7: punching and kicking people in the face, but Mile 22 is a change from the "same old, same old." There are few hand-to-hand battle scenes featuring Rousey in the next action movie. She is instead offered the chance to act, which has yet to be proven. Rousey acknowledges that the foundation of her career to date (in the WWE) has been the absence of any sign of emotion. With Mile 22, she can dispel this misconception by displaying various skills—not just being tough and hard-nosed but also sympathetic and empathetic.

In Mile 22, Rousey co-stars Sam Stone, the tactical specialist for a top-secret, elite intelligence unit (led by Mark Wahlberg).

A Possible 'Mile 22' Sequel

Before determining whether or not to launch a sequel, studios typically wait to see how a film does at the box office. With the advent of blockbusters based on popular properties, this has grown less frequent in recent years, but even beyond that realm, there are still some pleasant surprises. Consider the fact that although Mark Wahlberg's next film, Mile 22, won't be out for another two months, STX Entertainment decided to support a sequel. Mile 22 2 or Mile 23 are the two possible names that have yet to be fixed. It has been years since a Mile 22 sequel was first proposed, but nothing has come of it.

Umair Aleem, who wrote the Extraction sequel, had been contracted by STX Entertainment to pen a sequel two months before Mile 22's August 2018 release. While calling the decision "premature," THR acknowledged the studio's success with the Bad Moms film series. Since Mile 22 was planned to be the first in a trilogy, the initial announcement demonstrates that STX Entertainment had complete faith in Berg and Wahlberg to create a hit.

Was The Prequel Cancelled?

It has been more than three years since the Mile 22 sequel was first announced, and it is still being determined whether the movie will be produced. 2019 might have seen pre-production adjustments and screenplay modifications due to STX Entertainment's Mile 22 trilogy plans needing to be reevaluated in light of the first installment's poor critical reception. STX Entertainment likely shelved the Mile 22 sequel when COVID-19 surfaced or decided not to cancel it, although nothing is sure yet formally.

