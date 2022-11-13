This Ronda Rousey Action Thriller Is Crushing It On Netflix

Before determining whether or not to launch a sequel, studios typically wait to see how a film does at the box office. With the advent of blockbusters based on popular properties, this has grown less frequent in recent years, but even beyond that realm, there are still some pleasant surprises. Consider the fact that although Mark Wahlberg's next film, Mile 22, won't be out for another two months, STX Entertainment decided to support a sequel. Mile 22 2 or Mile 23 are the two possible names that have yet to be fixed. It has been years since a Mile 22 sequel was first proposed, but nothing has come of it.

Umair Aleem, who wrote the Extraction sequel, had been contracted by STX Entertainment to pen a sequel two months before Mile 22's August 2018 release. While calling the decision "premature," THR acknowledged the studio's success with the Bad Moms film series. Since Mile 22 was planned to be the first in a trilogy, the initial announcement demonstrates that STX Entertainment had complete faith in Berg and Wahlberg to create a hit.