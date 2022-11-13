Bunnie Xo Smolders In Lingerie To Thank Fans

This comes after Bunnie Xo smoldered in a sexy Santa-themed outfit for a photoshoot with Jelly Roll. The blond bombshell was all set for the holidays in a glittery red bodysuit and black belt, with matching heels and a bow in her hair completing the festive look.
"It's November 1st, time to break out the Christmas lights, decorate trees & all things Ho Ho Ho," she said as she straddled her husband on a love seat while his hand rested on her firm buttocks.
The pair got hitched in 2016 and have been madly in love ever since. Jelly Roll, 37, spoke highly of his wife in a recent interview with Taste of Country, sharing that their connection was a deep one from the get-go.
“[Bunnie] helped me raise my daughter [Bailee Ann, 14]. It just takes a real selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t birth.”
On her part, Bunnie, who is also stepmom to his son Noah, 6, lavished her hubby with praise as they celebrated their six-year anniversary this August. "Your soul is too pure for this planet yet still, somehow you're mine & you choose me daily," she wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute.