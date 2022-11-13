Bunnie Xo Smolders In Lingerie To Thank Fans

Bunnie Xo showed fans her gratitude with a smoking-hot lingerie photo last week. The actress/model, whose real name is Bunnie DeFord, recently lost her mother and was met with an outpour of love from her online supporters, who rallied to comfort the bereaved social media star.

Now, the 27-year-old is giving back to the community in her signature way and sharing a message of hope on Instagram: "The show must go on."

Scroll for her post!

Bunnie Xo Spreads Wide Open

Posting from her Nashville, Tennessee home, Bunnie reached out to her admirers while clad in a racy lingerie set that struggled to contain her chest. Nearly falling out of a cut-out bandeau top, she crossed one arm over her torso to keep her assets in place and hopped up on the back of her sofa with both legs spread wide open.

The busty blonde, who is famously married to rapper Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord), flaunted her insane abs in a high-waist bottom, with a scandalous high cut fully exposing her hips and thighs. She stretched her other hand down to show off her sleeve tattoo and titled her head, seductively parting her pillowy lips.

See the photo below!

Fans Offer Their Condolences

Pairing the periwinkle set with black lace stockings that were pulled down to her ankles, Bunnie posed in between black shaggy throw pillows. A black vase full of dark flowers at her back added chromatic symmetry to the shot.

In the caption, she penned a heartfelt message to her supporters: "Thank you everyone for the kind words, I appreciate them so mushhh. Now let's get back in the saddle & keep rocking life."

The suggestive photo got a ton of attention from followers but mostly for a pure reason. People showed up in the comments to encourage Bunnie during this difficult time and to offer condolences for her tragic loss.

"Love you & admire your strength and resilience," wrote Rianna Conner Carpenter aka The Combat Barbie.

"You're amazing can't wait to give you a big hug!" said adult film star Joanna Angel.

Teasing A New Project

The enticing share served a dual purpose as Bunnie teased fans with more than just her sizzling curves. The Dumb Blonde podcast host is cooking up something huge and taunted everyone that, while she's not ready to share the deets just yet, people should be on the lookout for the announcement in the coming days.

"We have a BIG surprise for you guys this week! Ahhhh it's been so hard to hold in, but can't wait to share it [with] you," she said.

Naturally, fans got all fired up and began to speculate that she might be getting her own show. Stay tuned to her social media for more news!

Getting An Early Jump On Christmas

This comes after Bunnie Xo smoldered in a sexy Santa-themed outfit for a photoshoot with Jelly Roll. The blond bombshell was all set for the holidays in a glittery red bodysuit and black belt, with matching heels and a bow in her hair completing the festive look.

"It's November 1st, time to break out the Christmas lights, decorate trees & all things Ho Ho Ho," she said as she straddled her husband on a love seat while his hand rested on her firm buttocks.

The pair got hitched in 2016 and have been madly in love ever since. Jelly Roll, 37, spoke highly of his wife in a recent interview with Taste of Country, sharing that their connection was a deep one from the get-go.

“[Bunnie] helped me raise my daughter [Bailee Ann, 14]. It just takes a real selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t birth.”

On her part, Bunnie, who is also stepmom to his son Noah, 6, lavished her hubby with praise as they celebrated their six-year anniversary this August. "Your soul is too pure for this planet yet still, somehow you're mine & you choose me daily," she wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute.

