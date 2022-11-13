Anitta is dropping jaws in a slinky and plunging dress as she glams up for another night out. The Brazilian music sensation, 29, updated her Instagram shortly before the weekend, posting in a braless and belly-baring dress and proving that you don't need to be Jennifer Lopez to wear a dress cut down to the navel. The pop singer wowed her 63.3 million followers while posing at a crowded party. She also caught over 880,000 likes, plus a like from actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.
Anitta's Daring Plunging Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination
Anitta shared a gallery of four photos. She opened posing from a blue-lit space and backed by a crowd of people. Sizzling with her cleavage and toned abs on show, the Latina made it a fierce affair as she modeled a sleeveless and segmented taupe dress with a sexy thigh slit.
Going for ruched and draping fabrics, the singer highlighted her enviable curves and her bikini top tan lines, also wearing a sexy and strappy pair of high-heeled sandals in gold. She added a pink and glam manicure, plus chunky silver bangles on her wrists. Anitta wore her long locks down, plus a full face of makeup.
Tiffany & Co. Vibes
Anyone swiping then got confirmation that Anitta had been invited to luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.'s bash. She posed by a "LOCK" sign also bearing the Tiffany & Co. logo. "Anoche con @tiffanyandco," a caption read. Meanwhile, a geotag placed Anitta in Mexico City, Mexico.
Tiffany & Co. has massively muscled up on the celebrity promo front this year. It's also signed by mogul Kim Kardashian and singer Beyonce.
What's Her Pay?
Anitta likely wasn't paid for the one post, and she probably has a brand deal. However, the odd ad is on her Instagram.
"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you're getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry," Vox experts state.
Winning Major 2022 Award
Earlier this fall, Anitta made headlines for snagging her Music Innovator award from The Wall Street Journal. In a gushing Instagram thank you, she wrote:
"To be called the most innovative musician is quite an honor because that's what we all strive for, yes? To innovate and to inspire, so I am really thrilled to be recognized by you all."