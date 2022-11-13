Anitta's Daring Plunging Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination

Anitta shared a gallery of four photos. She opened posing from a blue-lit space and backed by a crowd of people. Sizzling with her cleavage and toned abs on show, the Latina made it a fierce affair as she modeled a sleeveless and segmented taupe dress with a sexy thigh slit.

Going for ruched and draping fabrics, the singer highlighted her enviable curves and her bikini top tan lines, also wearing a sexy and strappy pair of high-heeled sandals in gold. She added a pink and glam manicure, plus chunky silver bangles on her wrists. Anitta wore her long locks down, plus a full face of makeup.