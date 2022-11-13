Kaley Cuoco And The Other Famous Women Henry Cavill Dated

Close-up shot of Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 1092671

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Henry Cavill has always been the lady's man due to his incredible looks and the way he embodies his onscreen characters. Cavill leads a hectic life away from the camera. The actor is well-known for his roles in movies and television, most notably as Superman in Man of Steel and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, which he will apparently leave behind and be replaced by Chris Hemsworth. However, his numerous public relationships have generated several shocks and controversies, which we will explore.

Swipe to see more.

The Latest

Anitta's Daring Plunging Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination

Everything We Know About 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Would You Be Upset If Your Significant Other Boarded The Plane Before You?

Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses

Netflix Announces A New Series Based On A Controversial Young Adult Novel

Iconic Ten Days

Kaley Cuoco stuns in a black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Kaley is another name on Cavill's list of well-known women he has dated. Fans were astonished to learn that Henry and Big Bang actor Kaley Cuoco were dating back in 2013. Even more astonishing was how short-lived it was—just ten days! Although it was only a short-lived romance, it was undoubtedly a high-profile one for the young actress, leading to her gaining more social media fans.

The actress jokingly recalled in an interview with Cosmopolitan in April 2014, after their romance ended.

"I had no one following me until I met Superman," I've been in this business for 20 years, and my whole life, I could go anywhere, do anything. There had not been one paparazzi photo of me until like several months ago. The recognition was crazy."

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

By Geri Green

Moving On With Tara Kings

Henry Cavill in a black suit
Shutterstock | 842245

Many people might be unaware of Cavill's prior relationship, which he had when he was 33. While rumors of the relationship were common at the time, they now only sometimes come up in casual discussions. In 2016, the Superman actor dated Tara King, 19, for several months. Henry took his girlfriend to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2016 despite their 13-year age difference. In March 2016, Tara accompanied him to the London premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The relationship had ended by May of that year.

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Cavill's Bold Move With Ellen Whitaker

Close-up shot of Henry Cavill
Shutterstock | 242987224

The renowned horse jumper and Cavill had been linked since 2009, and Cavill proposed two years later. But the couple secretly broke up. Nothing unpleasant happened. They came to the same conclusion that it wasn't working, a source told Us Magazine at the time.

“I couldn’t believe it when he asked me to marry him,” she said. “I thought we were there to celebrate his birthday. It was such a surprise and I am so happy.”

Happy In Love With Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill at the premiere of The Witcher
Shutterstock | 564025

After more than a year of dating, Cavill and his blonde bombshell made their red carpet debut on October 27, 2022. Cavill made his relationship with Viscuso Instagram official in April 2021. They demonstrated their devotion by attending the Netflix film Enola Holmes 2's world premiere. They appear to be very in love, and we are rooting for them.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Denise Richards, 51, Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Swimsuit

Jennifer Aniston Goes Completely Topless In New Jaw-Dropping Photoshoot

Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.