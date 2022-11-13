Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson were double trouble in early 2022 as they both rocked leggy minidresses. The Love Life star and Senior Year actress continue to remain close friends since starring together in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect, and it looks like they were up for partying together again back in March. Fan accounts have been documenting a night out that both ladies enjoyed and wowed on the style front. Rebel, 42, and Anna, 37, showed off their toned pins, with the night also bringing in other famous faces.
Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses
The Latest
Rebel Wilson's Birthday Bash
The night was celebrating Rebel turning 42. The blonde wowed with her Bellas as she made it a real crew evening. The Australian actress sizzled while showing off her weight loss. She rocked a two-tone and pink monogrammed minidress, choosing Italian designer Gucci. Rebel kept it low-key on the makeup, showing off her signature blonde locks.
Meanwhile, Anna showed off her famous legs in a black printed minidress with a flirty and beachy feel. The pint-sized star added in a biker jacket for an edgy finish. Also attending was Chrissie Fit. The fan account wrote: "Bellas celebrating @rebelwilson 's birthday on March 2nd🥰🥳🥂@annakendrick47 @chrissiefit @shelleyregner @sterlingjonesy."
Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby!
Nobody can stop talking about the hottest news from Rebel right now - the actress is fresh from announcing that she's a mom. Rebel welcomed her daughter via a surrogate last week, telling fans:
"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗." She added:
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"
'Proud' To Join The 'Club'
In her gushing share, which also included a photo of her newborn daughter, the Olly partner continued:
"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"
Anna Kendrick Lands New Movie
Meanwhile, Anna has landed herself a new movie, The Dating Game, which will also mark her directorial debut. The Netflix movie is a crime drama and will costar Daniel Zovatto.