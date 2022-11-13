Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Look Amazing In Short Dresses

Nobody can stop talking about the hottest news from Rebel right now - the actress is fresh from announcing that she's a mom. Rebel welcomed her daughter via a surrogate last week, telling fans:

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗." She added:

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"