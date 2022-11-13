Kate Beckinsale is sizzling as she flaunts her figure in a sheer look and gets her Instagram followers in a tizzy. The Pearl Harbor actress delighted fans with a pre-weekend share as she posed with Nina Kate - clearly, it was dress-up time as Kate flaunted her figure in a see-through nightie while also embracing the 2022 sheer trend. Kate posted for her 5.5 million followers on Friday, going for a fluffy faux fur finish and massive stomping boots. The finish was fun, though, as Kate gained over 31,000 likes from her fans. She even got heart emoji from Vas Morgan.
Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through Nightie
The Latest
Nightie Time On Instagram
Kate shared two photos. The ex to Pete Davidson posed from a protected and curved terrace area at night, already making things dramatic with her setting. Kate lifted a leg up and behind her while standing in a massive pair of black platform boots. She drew attention to her slim figure in a thigh-skimming and pale pink nightie that was sheer. Fabrics here met faux fur piping around the sleeves and hem, with Nina Kate wearing a long, sweeping version of the same look.
Kate sported a girly face of makeup with rosy blush and lipstick. The Widow star also wore her locks lightened and in a long bob, plus flicked up at the ends.
Nailing Her Caption
In a caption, Kate wrote: "You can meet your ideal school bestie quite a few years after school , should that be reassuring to anyone . Gawd I miss you @nina_kate."
Halloween Fun
Kate proved a prominent face over Halloween 2022 when she posted a video of a child trick or treating. She shouted her parents on Instagram, writing:
"Obviously we are past Halloween and this is actually from last year .. but this is such a go to video to cheer me up in a low moment . My parents are legends of the highest degree and go hard for their dearest trick or treater. My mum is so busy killing it that it's almost physically overwhelming when my stepdad comes in hot as a busty Viking woman . I love you, you maniacs 💕💕."
Celebrity Followers On Her Account
Kate doesn't boast the world's biggest following, but she is kept tabs on by major stars. Following her Instagram are actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Daddario, plus socialite Paris Hilton, singer Rita Ora, and reality star Lisa Rinna.