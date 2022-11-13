Lindsay Lohan is looking stunning as she flaunts her killer figure in a tight leather dress. The Mean Girls star has been making major headlines for returning to acting via her upcoming Falling for Christmas movie, and she's been busy promoting it both on her social media and big-scale talk shows. In a recent Instagram share, Lindsay posed ahead of her appearance with Jimmy Fallon. She showed off her tiny waist and toned arms while in a jaw-dropping dress - clearly, skintight leather isn't just for the likes of mogul Kim Kardashian. Fans have now left Lindsay over 400,000 likes.
Lindsay Lohan Smolders In Red Leather Dress
Looking Gorgeous As Ever
Posing confidently with one hand on her hip, Lindsay showcased her silhouette in a sleeveless and figure-hugging dress in fine red leather. The Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club alum had also picked one of the hottest designers around - her dress was vintage Versace.
Lindsay paired her paneled and corset-style dress with a pair of light and pointed-toe stilettos. She also wore her signature locks down and cascading down her shoulders. Glam-wise, the actress sported a matte face of makeup complete with powder, contour, and blush. In a caption, she wrote: "Back with my old friend! Always the best time with @jimmyfallon on @fallontonight 🥰."
Gushing Over New Husband
While Lindsay did talk career and even dropped Freaky Friday talk on Fallon, she likewise spoke of Bader Shammas, to whom she is now married. Gushing over her husband, the Netflix star said: "It's great. It's amazing I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team." Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in November 2021. They had first sparked dating rumors back in February 2020.
Of her husband, Lindsay continued: "You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like."
Gearing Up For Xmas Movie
While Vanity Fair called Lohan's Xmas movie "medium okay," fans are super pumped to see the famous redhead back on screen. In a recent share, Lindsay told her Instagram followers: "What are you waiting for? Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix!"
Plenty Of Fan Love
Users have been gushing in the comments section, telling Lohan that they "can't wait" for the movie. The star's Instagram is followed by 11.6 million. Celebrity followers include socialite Paris Hilton and British singer Rita Ora.