Lindsay Lohan Smolders In Red Leather Dress

Posing confidently with one hand on her hip, Lindsay showcased her silhouette in a sleeveless and figure-hugging dress in fine red leather. The Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club alum had also picked one of the hottest designers around - her dress was vintage Versace.

Lindsay paired her paneled and corset-style dress with a pair of light and pointed-toe stilettos. She also wore her signature locks down and cascading down her shoulders. Glam-wise, the actress sported a matte face of makeup complete with powder, contour, and blush. In a caption, she wrote: "Back with my old friend! Always the best time with @jimmyfallon on @fallontonight 🥰."