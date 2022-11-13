Jennifer Aniston, 53, Looks Stunning In A Bikini Top

Allure posted for its 1 million followers. A black-and-white photo showed Aniston stunning as she posed against a white backdrop and with her dog. The A-Lister actress was smiling confidently and looking downward while showing off her chiseled cleavage in a cupped and seashell-like bikini top in light satins.

Drawing attention to her killer waistline, the ex to Brad Pitt opted for stylish sweatpants bearing the Dior logo - the baggy pants fell well past Jen's feet, with her footwear not visible. Jen placed one hand on her head, and a windy effect blew her famous locks around as she oozed elegance and sexiness.