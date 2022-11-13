Jennifer Aniston is stunning as her latest Allure feature continues to make major headlines. The sitcom star, 53, has already made headlines for tugging down a dress with a topless finish and stunning in a micro Chanel bikini. Now, a bikini top and Dior pants look are getting fans talking as Allure shares more photos of the Friends star. Jennifer sizzled in Instagram photos shared by the magazine as she flaunted her age-defying good looks and rocked one of the trendiest designers around.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Looks Stunning In A Bikini Top
Stuns In Bikini Look At 53
Allure posted for its 1 million followers. A black-and-white photo showed Aniston stunning as she posed against a white backdrop and with her dog. The A-Lister actress was smiling confidently and looking downward while showing off her chiseled cleavage in a cupped and seashell-like bikini top in light satins.
Drawing attention to her killer waistline, the ex to Brad Pitt opted for stylish sweatpants bearing the Dior logo - the baggy pants fell well past Jen's feet, with her footwear not visible. Jen placed one hand on her head, and a windy effect blew her famous locks around as she oozed elegance and sexiness.
In a caption, Allure shouted out the LolaVie founder, writing:
"For over 20 years, # JenniferAniston's hair has been almost as famous as Jennifer Aniston. So when she launched her own hair-care line, LolaVie, about a year ago the only question was… what took so long?"
It added: "Maybe that her mission was both straightforward and very ambitious: "Create a product that is good for our hair, take out all the crappy chemicals, and have it perform," Aniston says in her Allure cover interview. Head to the #linkinbio to learn more, including the one part of beauty entrepreneurship that Aniston calls "torture."
Launching LolaVie
Aniston launched her haircare and beauty brand earlier this year. LolaVie is heavily marketed on the basis that Jen's Friends hair was, and still is, iconic. In 1994, the actress exploded onto screens via the much-loved sitcom, where her choppy and layered "Rachel do" quickly became the hottest hairstyle around.
Opening Up On Fertility
Aniston was also quoted by Allure over being childless. "All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard. I was going through #IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she said, then admitting she wished someone had suggested freezing her eggs.