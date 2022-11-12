Erika Jayne has broken her silence on the latest drama faced by ex-husband Tom Girardi. The 51-year-old reality star and singer has long been shading her lawyer ex on social media, and she did just this with full force shortly before the weekend. Erika updated her 2 million+ Instagram followers to post the latest scandal including Tom, one seeing him wrapped up in embezzling $10 million to pay for prostitutes, plus mansions in L.A. and the Caribbean. Girardi, 83, has not been arrested and is now in a legal conservatorship on account of his Alzheimers Disease.
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Comments On Claims That The CFO Of Husband Tom Girardi's Law Firm Embezzled $10 Million And Spent It On Prostitutes And Mansions
The Latest
Breaking Her Silence
The CFO of Tom's law firm, Christopher Kamon, was arrested last week as he exited a plane from The Bahamas. The investigations into Tom's firm had been ongoing prior to this.
Erika updated her Instagram to react to the news. The Bravo star shared the L.A. Times article reporting the news, writing: "This sh*t gets crazier and crazier. Wow." Erika also shared the post on Twitter, although there was mixed support there. One fan replied: "Wasn't this arrest stemming from charges from September 2020… Didn't you file for divorce in November 2020. I don't see how this clears you or Tom from any financial Bamboozling."
Allegations Of Stealing Money From Clients
Tom has been pursued in civil court over allegations that he stole money from clients and allegedly took settlements from widows and orphans to fund a luxurious lifestyle. Erika has been named as a defendant in some suits against her ex. She continues to maintain that she is innocent in the complicated dramas. The Pretty Mess hair founder also shares her views and journey since her 2020 split from Tom on the reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Misses The Old Tom
Erika has opened up on Tom, whose health has recently declined.
"I miss the Tom before he was ill," she told Page Six. "I miss the fun, bright, intelligent person that really liked to have a good time and was magic. I miss that, of course. But we all get old and we all come to this place in our life, and he's here."
A 'Complex' Situation
In a separate statement, Erika noted how complicated the divorce and legal woes are.
"[I wish the women understood] the complexity of this situation," she said. "That it's not going to be wrapped up in two seconds, that it's going to take a long time. I don't think anyone on this cast understands how many layers there are to a law firm, to a marriage, to partnerships, to things like that."