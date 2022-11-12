'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Comments On Claims That The CFO Of Husband Tom Girardi's Law Firm Embezzled $10 Million And Spent It On Prostitutes And Mansions

The CFO of Tom's law firm, Christopher Kamon, was arrested last week as he exited a plane from The Bahamas. The investigations into Tom's firm had been ongoing prior to this.

Erika updated her Instagram to react to the news. The Bravo star shared the L.A. Times article reporting the news, writing: "This sh*t gets crazier and crazier. Wow." Erika also shared the post on Twitter, although there was mixed support there. One fan replied: "Wasn't this arrest stemming from charges from September 2020… Didn't you file for divorce in November 2020. I don't see how this clears you or Tom from any financial Bamboozling."