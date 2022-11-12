Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 3: Release Date Plot, Cast, And More

Euphoria season 3 is back in the works after two electrifying seasons that gathered legions of fans and shook the entire industry to its roots. The HBO thriller showcases the life of dysfunctional youths as they go through the challenges and tribulations of growing up.

The show, which continues to cause conversations, especially on its explicit contents, has gained strides and become the second most streamed series on HBO, right next to Game of Thrones. We expect a new season filled with entertainment and more thought-provoking scenes.

Keep reading for all the details.

Season 3 Release Date

While we cannot categorically confirm that we have a release date yet, we can tell you that filming for season 3 starts in February 2023, which should set the release date sometime around early 2024.

The first season aired in August 2019, and we didn't get the second season until January 2022, which is a long time to wait. Although Sam Levinson dropped special episodes back then, we don't think he'll repeat the same feat this time.

Casts To Expect In 'Euphoria' Season 3

We really don't know what to expect as for season 3 casts because, at the end of season 2, reports of a feud between Levinson and Barbie Ferreira flooded the media, and in August 2022, Ferreira announced on Instagram that she wouldn't be playing the role of Kat in the third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

No new casting has been announced after her exit leaving us with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Storm Reid, and Eric Dane on season 3.

Season 3 Plot

While we can't confirm anything, we'll use season 2 closing events as pointers for what to expect.

Rue left us with a hint at the end of season 2 on her decision to stay clean for the rest of the school year, so we expect some time jump showcasing what she's been up to and if she means it and a messy situation between her and Laurie whom she lost his $10,000 worth of pills.

Zendaya, who plays Rue, spoke to Variety about her hopes of being able to explore Rue's life in the future.

As for the other Fez who lost Ashtray in a crossfire with the SWAT team, he'll most likely be in prison for season 3 for owning up to Ashtray killing Custer. Cal Jacobs will also be in jail after Nate outed him for sexual abuse. We're also eager to see the continued beef between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie).

Where To Watch 'Euphoria' Season 3

You can catch Euphoria season 3 on HBO max whenever it's released. The next season will surely be filled with drama, suspense, and peak entertainment because that cast list never ceases to impress!

