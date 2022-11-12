Everything We Know About 'Euphoria' Season 3: Release Date Plot, Cast, And More

Euphoria season 3 is back in the works after two electrifying seasons that gathered legions of fans and shook the entire industry to its roots. The HBO thriller showcases the life of dysfunctional youths as they go through the challenges and tribulations of growing up.

The show, which continues to cause conversations, especially on its explicit contents, has gained strides and become the second most streamed series on HBO, right next to Game of Thrones. We expect a new season filled with entertainment and more thought-provoking scenes.

Keep reading for all the details.