Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Met For The First Time In An Escape Room

The Big Bang Theory alum continued:

"So, we did [the escape room]. Me, the director, and Pete. I met him in an escape room."She further shared: "You really can learn a lot about someone in an escape room . . . Pete just laughs a lot. I don't even know if he knows what he's laughing about. He's a happy guy. Very happy."

Meet Cute tells the story of Kaley's Sheila character, one discovering a time machine that she travels through to "fix" parts of a date she had with Gary (played by Pete) the night before. As with all rom-coms, things don't quite go to plan. Kaley has been making headlines for starring in the movie and also continuing her role on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.