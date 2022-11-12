Elisabeth Moss Glows In Floral Dress At Season Finale Event Of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Elisabeth Moss led the style show as she rocked the floral-print trend while attending the Season 5 finale event for The Handmaid's Tale last week. The 40-year-old actress looked a picture as she kept it summery in a stylish dress and high heels, also turning heads with her gorgeous figure. Elisabeth's look was quickly reposted to accounts on social media as fans continued to gush over their favorite TV series. The award-winning show aired its final episode on November 9.

Stuns In Florals And High Heels

Elisabeth Moss
Shutterstock | 842245

Elisabeth posed all smiles on the red carpet. The Mad Men alum wowed as she went for a midi length flashing some leg. Elisabeth wore a black and long-sleeved floral-print dress bringing in pops of white, green, purple, and orange. Despite it being November, she kept it light, also going glam via a pair of silver and snaking strappy high heels.

The blonde wore her signature light locks down and layered around her shoulders. She also sported a discreet and matte face of makeup complete with rosy cheek blush and a dark red lip.

Opening Up On Season 5

Elisabeth Moss
Shutterstock | 842245

Elisabeth, also known for drama roles on The West Wing and Top of the Lake, has opened up on Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.

"I think so much of this season is about the characters being at these tipping points and really having to decide who their friends are and who their enemies are," she told Elle.

Moss added: "And I think that there's a feeling amongst a few of the characters, particularly among Serena and Nick and Aunt Lydia, obviously, of feeling like the people that they have thrown their lot in with may not have been the best people to do that [with]. And people are starting to change their mind."

About Human Rights

Elisabeth Moss
Shutterstock | 673594

Of the 2017-commenced series also starring Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth continued:

"Our show, from the original book and all five seasons, is basically about the fight for human rights. It's basically about freedom. It's about human rights for everybody, and bodily autonomy falls into that. And the basic premise of our show is one where those rights have been taken away."

As to Elisabeth's red carpet style, she had gone for a well-known brand, choosing classic designer Paco Rabanne. Her dress is available to shop at luxury online retailer My Theresa.

Celebrity Following On Instagram

Elisabeth Moss
Shutterstock | 564025

Moss is followed by 1.5 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include actresses Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Sydney Sweeney.

