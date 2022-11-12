Elisabeth Moss Glows In Floral Dress At Season Finale Event Of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Elisabeth, also known for drama roles on The West Wing and Top of the Lake, has opened up on Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale.

"I think so much of this season is about the characters being at these tipping points and really having to decide who their friends are and who their enemies are," she told Elle.

Moss added: "And I think that there's a feeling amongst a few of the characters, particularly among Serena and Nick and Aunt Lydia, obviously, of feeling like the people that they have thrown their lot in with may not have been the best people to do that [with]. And people are starting to change their mind."