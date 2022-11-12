Frankie Bridge is stunning as she rocks the shirtless trend and suits up for a glam night. The 33-year-old British singer and reality star put on a stylish and sizzling display as she attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards last week. She made sure to mark her attendance on Instagram as she joined a host of celebrities at Outernet London in the British capital. The Saturdays face wowed as she wore a plunging black blazer look, one seeing her shout out reality star Khloe Kardashian's shirtless style.
Frankie Bridge Stuns In A Sleek Suit With No Shirt
The Latest
Stuns In Shirtless Blazer Look
Looking classy and sexy, Frankie posed in her jet black and lapel accent two-piece. She showed off a decent amount of cleavage, plus hints of her toned torso, also going for a cropped pants look. Frankie added chunky and black-heeled shoes and a glittery clutch purse to accessorize her minimalist ensemble.
The S Club alum also sported her glossy locks worn down and poker straight in a long bob style. She matched her red manicure to her lipstick while also sporting bronzer and blush, plus defining eye makeup and a thick brow.
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
In a caption, Frankie wrote: "So awesome to see the @glamouruk Women of the year Awards back! So mad to think I won one of those last year! 👊🏼 and I even got to walk the red carpet in my own brand!!!… what?!!! Dream come true! ✌🏼 @fw_bridge." Fans have left over 12,000 likes. Topping comments was F&F clothing.
More TV Appearances
Frankie has enjoyed a long career on the small screen, including appearances on Hollyoaks Later, The Xtra Factor, and Loose Women. In a recent Instagram share, she wrote:
"Tonight I'm on The Wheel! @bbc 1 @6pm! … Can you guess what my specialist subject was? 🎤 I had the best time… not sure I'll be asked back though! 😂 #thewhweel #quiz." Frankie is currently known for her Loose Women panel seat, where she's been chatting to her cohosts since 2021.
Pride Of Britain Awards
Earlier this fall, Frankie put on a show-stopping display in a sizzling and floor-length red dress. She was attending the Pride of Britain Awards. Marking her presence at the event, she wrote: "Always a night to remember @prideofbritain … a night to be proud … to remember the good in people and to celebrate them … no better excuse to get dressed up! ❤️#prideofbritain."