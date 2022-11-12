Frankie Bridge Stuns In A Sleek Suit With No Shirt

Geri Green

Frankie Bridge is stunning as she rocks the shirtless trend and suits up for a glam night. The 33-year-old British singer and reality star put on a stylish and sizzling display as she attended Glamour's Women of the Year Awards last week. She made sure to mark her attendance on Instagram as she joined a host of celebrities at Outernet London in the British capital. The Saturdays face wowed as she wore a plunging black blazer look, one seeing her shout out reality star Khloe Kardashian's shirtless style.

Stuns In Shirtless Blazer Look

Looking classy and sexy, Frankie posed in her jet black and lapel accent two-piece. She showed off a decent amount of cleavage, plus hints of her toned torso, also going for a cropped pants look. Frankie added chunky and black-heeled shoes and a glittery clutch purse to accessorize her minimalist ensemble.

The S Club alum also sported her glossy locks worn down and poker straight in a long bob style. She matched her red manicure to her lipstick while also sporting bronzer and blush, plus defining eye makeup and a thick brow.

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

In a caption, Frankie wrote: "So awesome to see the @glamouruk Women of the year Awards back! So mad to think I won one of those last year! 👊🏼 and I even got to walk the red carpet in my own brand!!!… what?!!! Dream come true! ✌🏼 @fw_bridge." Fans have left over 12,000 likes. Topping comments was F&F clothing.

Frankie has enjoyed a long career on the small screen, including appearances on Hollyoaks Later, The Xtra Factor, and Loose Women. In a recent Instagram share, she wrote:

"Tonight I'm on The Wheel! @bbc 1 @6pm! … Can you guess what my specialist subject was? 🎤 I had the best time… not sure I'll be asked back though! 😂 #thewhweel #quiz." Frankie is currently known for her Loose Women panel seat, where she's been chatting to her cohosts since 2021.

Pride Of Britain Awards

Earlier this fall, Frankie put on a show-stopping display in a sizzling and floor-length red dress. She was attending the Pride of Britain Awards. Marking her presence at the event, she wrote: "Always a night to remember @prideofbritain … a night to be proud … to remember the good in people and to celebrate them … no better excuse to get dressed up! ❤️#prideofbritain."

