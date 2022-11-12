Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren

Family gatherings can sometimes get complicated, especially when there is underlying tension going on. For one woman, an undiscussed family issue became apparent after her parents made an insensitive comment that disregarded her adopted children.

User throwawayz_12345, a 32-year-old female, shared her awkward situation on Reddit. According to her, she was deeply hurt when her parents called her brother's baby the "first grandchild", seemingly overlooking her adopted children with her wife, Ava. The comment was also spoken in front of her kids, making it even more insulting.

Offended by the remark, the Redditor decided to cancel Thanksgiving, which they were supposed to be hosting. She hopped on the AITA subreddit and asked the community:

"AITA for canceling the plans for thanksgiving after my parents called my brother’s baby their “first grandchild”?"

Scroll down to see more of her story.