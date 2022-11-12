Jennifer Garner is proving that leggy shorts 100% work in November. The A-Lister actress put her gym-honed figure on show as she hit up a high-profile event in L.A. this month, and photos of her were quick to circulate the digital space. Jennifer hit up the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles' The Big Night Out Gala, where she stepped out in a cream ensemble that was fun, casual, and stylish at once. The 50-year-old wowed as she rocked the high-waisted trend, and a pair of high heels more than showcased her famous legs.
Jennifer Garner Looks Beautiful In White Shorts
Stuns In Leggy Shorts Look
Photos showed Garner in lightweight shorts and a matching silky-satin blazer. The actress paired her two-piece suit with a loose and satin-like top in ivory - while the feel was beachy, the finish was dressed up as Jennifer wore pointed-toe stiletto heels in medium brown.
Garner also rocked a warming face of makeup complete with foundation, rosy blush, dark red lip, smokey eye makeup, and thick brow. She posed casually and smiled while also rocking her dark locks down and loose around her shoulders.
Leading The Way On Style
In a caption, Just Jared wrote: "Jennifer Garner attended the Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles Night Out event on Thursday to support her longtime publicist, who received an award."
Jennifer has not marked her attendance on Instagram, although her 13 million+ followers have been getting plenty of content this fall. In a recent share, the star posted to shout out her online cooking show, Pretend Cooking Show.
'Pretend Cooking Show'
Posting a video from her kitchen, the Elektra star wrote:
"#PretendCookingShow: Caramel Corn. My mom's friend Helen made caramel corn and sent it to my sisters and me every autumn for years. Eventually, she passed down her recipe and asked us to keep up the tradition." She added: "Well, that little notecard is tucked away in a book somewhere, but this recipe from @kingarthurbaking is pretty darn close. Try this fast train to goodness for a treat that tastes just like fall, thanks to our wonderful Mrs. Epps. 🍁🍿."
Turning Heads After Ben Affleck Marries JLo
Jennifer continues to make headlines by virtue of ex Ben Affleck marrying singer Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Garner and Affleck split in 2017 after 12 years of marriage. Now, actor Ben is wed to Dinero singer Lopez, to whom he was engaged back in the early 2000s.