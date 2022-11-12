Denise Richards is dropping jaws as she flaunts her good looks in skimpy swimwear at 51. The actress, model, and ex to Charlie Sheen sizzled as she updated her Instagram on Friday, posting for her 1.4 million followers and going for a blonde bombshell vibe. Denise shared a video that zoomed in on a photo of her. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also afforded a major Gigi Hadid finish as she posed in the sun and flaunted her cleavage in a string swimsuit. Fans have left over 12,000 likes. Also dropping a like was model and actress Carmen Electra.
Denise Richards, 51, Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Swimsuit
Stuns In String Swimwear
Footage showed the lens zooming in on a computer screen seemingly editing a shoot. Denise was looking flawless as she was shot quite close up and modeling a plunging and skintight string bathing suit. The mom of three drew attention to her cleavage and toned stomach, flaunting her gym-honed arms and shoulders.
Going all beachy-waved and bouffant hair, Denise showcased her plump pout, also making sure to highlight her high cheekbones as she gazed upwards while the sun kissed her face. She further rocked a glam manicure plus a gold chain necklace. In a caption, the reality star wrote: "@glambypamelab posted this .. fun sexy shoot💋." Electra replied: "Wow!" with a kiss-face emoji.
Fourth Of July Bikini
Earlier this year, Denise made headlines for celebrating the Fourth of July in a patriotic bikini. The stunner posed, kneeling on beach shores while flaunting her sensational bikini body. She wrote: "Happy 4th 🇺🇸Link in bio one day only💛."
Secrets Behind Her Body
Denise joins the long list of celebrities making headlines for defying their age. Doing similar are sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, singer Jennifer Lopez, and Oscar winner Halle Berry. In 2020, Richards opened up on her diet, revealing that she had given up being a vegetarian.
"I would say 90 percent of my diet is gluten-free and I definitely do notice the difference," she told Women's Health. "I grew up in the Midwest and we ate meat, potatoes and pasta, so I enjoy all of that."
Give Her Grilled Chicken
Denise added: "Sometimes I don't get to eat lunch when I'm working. If I do, I like to have a big salad and some protein, like grilled salmon or chicken."
Denise's Instagram is followed by celebrities, including socialite Paris Hilton, Netflix star Bella Thorne, plus fashion mogul and singer Jessica Simpson.