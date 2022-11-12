Denise Richards, 51, Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Swimsuit

Footage showed the lens zooming in on a computer screen seemingly editing a shoot. Denise was looking flawless as she was shot quite close up and modeling a plunging and skintight string bathing suit. The mom of three drew attention to her cleavage and toned stomach, flaunting her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

Going all beachy-waved and bouffant hair, Denise showcased her plump pout, also making sure to highlight her high cheekbones as she gazed upwards while the sun kissed her face. She further rocked a glam manicure plus a gold chain necklace. In a caption, the reality star wrote: "@glambypamelab posted this .. fun sexy shoot💋." Electra replied: "Wow!" with a kiss-face emoji.