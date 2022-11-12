Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Gal opened her gallery with a balcony scene and with a male costar. The mom of three stunned as she rocked a high-waisted and stud-embellished shirt in off-white. She added in a girly and short-sleeved blouse with frill accents, here going sheer and for a near polka-dot finish.

Gal flashed a flimsy top beneath her blouse. She also rocked her dark locks curled and in a '50s-style long bob. A discreet and warming face of makeup accentuated the Reebok partner's unique features. More glam came with a swipe as Gal was seen in a sleeveless column dress and blingy necklace.