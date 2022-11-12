Kate Moss, 48, Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Street photos showed the British catwalk queen stepping out of her vehicle and modeling a plunging and ruched dress in silver and black. Going fully sheer as she flashed dark briefs, the mom to Lila Grace Moss dazzled while showing a little chest. She also held a silver and shimmery clutch to match her dress.

Going for an open coat finish as she added more black, Kate wore silver jewelry via earrings and bracelets, plus a full face of glowing makeup complete with cheek highlighter and beige eyeshadow. The Vogue favorite sported her blonde locks down and a little curled around her shoulders. Kate was, of course, attending an event hosted by Diet Coke - she's the face of the low-calorie soda drink.