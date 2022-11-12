Kate Moss, 48, Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Kate Moss is stunning in a sheer dress as she flashes some flesh and embraces 2022's biggest see-through trend. The 48-year-old supermodel stepped out for a stylish night out recently, and fan accounts were quick to document her look. Kate opted for a snazzy and shimmery evening dress while championing the sheer fabrics vibe. She stayed impeccably classy despite going braless. The Cosmoss beauty founder also looked far younger than her 48 years.
Street photos showed the British catwalk queen stepping out of her vehicle and modeling a plunging and ruched dress in silver and black. Going fully sheer as she flashed dark briefs, the mom to Lila Grace Moss dazzled while showing a little chest. She also held a silver and shimmery clutch to match her dress.
Going for an open coat finish as she added more black, Kate wore silver jewelry via earrings and bracelets, plus a full face of glowing makeup complete with cheek highlighter and beige eyeshadow. The Vogue favorite sported her blonde locks down and a little curled around her shoulders. Kate was, of course, attending an event hosted by Diet Coke - she's the face of the low-calorie soda drink.
Earlier this year, Kate made headlines as Coca-Cola snapped her up to lead its Diet Coke brand.
"When I designed my new Diet Coke by Kate Moss Limited Edition Collection, I was inspired by my favourite looks worn over the years - and how good they made me feel at the time. Each design captures a moment I've loved – every piece holds a special memory for me and still lives in my wardrobe," Moss said in a statement, adding: "It's been great to revisit this, as part of the celebrations for Diet Coke's 40th birthday."
The former Calvin Klein ambassador continued:
"Being in front of and behind the camera was so exciting. Having full creative control of the look and feel of the campaign was a first for me. Diet Coke is a pop-culture icon and has a unique place in fashion history."
Kate did, of course, epitomize the Diet Coke and cigarettes vibes of '90s supermodels, but it looks like her 2022 role comes with a body-positive and healthy message.
