Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland is braving what might be her tiniest bikini to date - and she didn't suffer a wardrobe malfunction. The former sitcom star and Love Island host updated her Instagram in October while enjoying a luxurious beach vacation. She posted in a jaw-dropping and super skimpy bikini look while showing off the perks of her travels, plus her slim figure. Sarah was enjoying The Maldives, where it was white sand beach vibes and a casual sarong look that perfectly dressed up her swimwear. Fans have left over 199,000 likes.

Stuns In Micro Bikini

Sarah Hyland
The photos opened with Sarah posing at the edge of the shore and backed by gorgeous blue ocean waters and a distant, beach-fringed island. The Modern Family alum struck a leggy pose as she wore a bandeau and strapless bikini top in white and brown. She also flashed a major leg while rocking a block color and floor-length sarong knotted at the waist.

The actress stayed barefoot, also tousling her wet hair while wearing dark shades. Sarah held a blue package of Glow Source, which a swipe right better showed. In a caption, Sarah mentioned 2022-married husband Wells Adams.

Mentioning The Hubby

Sarah Hyland
Sarah wrote: "First ever #instagramhusband picture taken @patinamaldives aka Heaven 📸: @wellsadams aka My Husband."

Sarah and Bachelor Nation star Wells first met back in 2017. The couple postponed their wedding several times due to the global pandemic - fortunately, they were finally able to tie the knot in August of this year.

Looking Back On Relationship

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
In 2018, Sarah opened up to Jimmy Kimmel, stating: "Have you seen those memes of 'Slide Into the DMs'? That. He slid into my DMs. I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, 'That's really cute!'" Hyland added that Wells' advances were "sexy" but not "aggressive," continuing:

"I was single, obviously, and was like, 'This is really awesome. You're being very forward. But very confident and sexy, and I liked that."

Jesse Tyler Married Them

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
In a recent Instagram share revisiting her altar moment, Sarah posted footage from her wedding, where Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler officiated the ceremony.

"To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you 💕🧙🏼‍♂️," she wrote.

