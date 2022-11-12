Kelsea Ballerini's latest media update was reminiscent of her chic penchant for fashion as she shared some looks from her recent star-studded outings. The music star flaunted some debonair looks to the delight of fans, including one that got many talking at her appearance during the CMA Awards. The star's eye-catching glam showed she was well on her way to becoming a style icon.
Kelsea Ballerini Captivates In Low-Cut Dress
The Miss Me More crooner uploaded several snaps, with the first one showing her in an enthralling lace dress. Ballerini's outfit was floor-length stress that slightly clung to her trim figure. The dress bore pearly details all over while featuring a low-cut bodice and spaghetti straps.
She spiced up the look with a choker necklace and a drooping pearl. The county starlet he blonde tresses down in waves to frame her heart-shaped face. Through the photo slide, Ballerini showed off different scenarios from her outing as well as fun moments with her pals. She captioned the post:
"Well that was fun."
Ballerini's Balenciaga Dress
In one of the pictures and clips on her Instagram post, the 29-year-old entertainer uploaded a look at her CMA appearance. the star was photographed holding a glass of wine with her side to the camera. She looked exquisite in her bright blue Balenciaga dress with backless details.
Here the Roses crooner raised her glass as she would if she was raising a toast. She posed with her hair straightened and framing her face while jokingly squinting at the camera. Over the past week, Ballerini;'s dress made headlines as she coincidentally twinned with another star.
Kelsea Ballerini At The CMA Award
Ballerini and her fellow pop singer Mackenzie Porter both hit the CMA Awards red carpet appearing in the same vision of blue. The pair had coincidentally rocked their now-famous Balenciaga dress, which came with a train. While their similarity was glaring, the singer added her unique touches.
Porter styled her look with a matching clutch purse while Ballerini rocked hers with matching gloves that came with the cloth. However, the duo rocked their blonde hair similarly as they enjoyed the award night.
Ballerini Weighed In On The Fashion Moment
As Dailymail reports, a day after their twinning-style moment, Ballerini took to TikTok to address the quirky situation. The star was graceful as she gushed over Porter's glam and how the singer styled her look. The music star shared:
"It's giving: 'Blue is the moment.' It's giving: Great minds think alike.'"
However, she moved on to address fans while sternly warning everyone not to make a comparison content between her and Porter. Ballerini stated that she did not want to see any form of "who wore it better?" content on her social media timeline.