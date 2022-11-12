Kelsea Ballerini Captivates In Low-Cut Dress

The Miss Me More crooner uploaded several snaps, with the first one showing her in an enthralling lace dress. Ballerini's outfit was floor-length stress that slightly clung to her trim figure. The dress bore pearly details all over while featuring a low-cut bodice and spaghetti straps.

She spiced up the look with a choker necklace and a drooping pearl. The county starlet he blonde tresses down in waves to frame her heart-shaped face. Through the photo slide, Ballerini showed off different scenarios from her outing as well as fun moments with her pals. She captioned the post:

"Well that was fun."