Florence Pugh Rocks A Mini Skirt Like No One Else!

Florence Pugh took her style game to the next level in her latest appearance in New York, donning a blazer-inspired two-toned crop top and a wicked skirt that revealed her thick thighs. The actress has sure had a wholesome year in her career as she recently featured in The Wonder; Pugh's admirers may see her again after her dramatic performance in Olivia Wilde's movie.

Described on its IMDb profile as "a psychological thriller, a story of love faced against evil, and a tale of two strangers who transform each other's lives," the movie is a psychological thriller.

Florence Skirt Game Is Fire!

Florence Pugh stuns at the wonder premiere
Shutterstock | 242987224

The 26-year-old star Don't Worry Darling actress wore a middle part and delicate curls on her short blonde hair. She showcased her body in a brown-and-white ensemble, showing a touch of her stomach in a cropped jacket, button-up miniskirt, and donned separate colored thigh boots. She added a Gucci bag as an accessory to her evening appearance and highlighted her features with eyeliner and mascara.

Hello Paris

Florence Pugh stuns at the red carpet
Shutterstock | 242987224

Our beloved Florence attended the Paris fashion show in early October with other high-profile celebs. Florence stole the show in a stunning sheer two-piece by Valentino that showed off her body because the actress skipped a bra. It appears that this is not the actress's first time wearing such daring attire; earlier this year, after appearing in a see-through pink tulle dress at Valentino's haute couture fall/winter fashion show on July 8, 2022, in Rome, she addressed people who objected to her wearing fine clothing.

Florence Had It Rough Too

Florence Pugh stuns in purple runched dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Even Florence did not have an easy time in the film industry; she was subjected to intense pressure and unwanted suggestions regarding the course of her career and the appearance of her body.

The Wonder actress revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that after making her acting debut opposite Maisie Williams in the Carol Morley thriller The Falling, she was cast as a budding pop singer in a television pilot. She said she "felt very lucky and grateful" and couldn't believe that she got this "top-of-the-game job." However, she was told she needed to change her look for the show.

Her Comeback

Close-up of Florence Pugh
Shutterstock | 242987224

“All the things that they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” Pugh said. “I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

The pilot's rejection was probably for the best of Pugh. Dejected, she left for England with the impression that her career was stalling and without any excitement for the industry.

Then, she added, "Then two weeks later, I had an audition for Lady Macbeth." And as a result, she again fell in love with cinema—specifically, the kind of movie where you could voice your opinions aloud. Following her turn in Lady Macbeth, Pugh starred in 2019's Midsommar before portraying the obnoxious Amy in Little Women.

