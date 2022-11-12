Customer Exposes Shocking Product Scam At Target

Target is one of the most popular shopping destinations in the country. As a one-stop shop for everything from home goods to groceries, it's not surprising why the retail store climbed up to being the 7th largest retailer in the world.

But, while the store is considered a shopper's haven, it is far from perfect. One shopper shared her unfortunate experience of discovering a "scam" in her Target branch. Jessica (@jessicaneistadt) posted the story on TikTok, warning other shoppers to be more aware of the products they pick up in the store.

According to Jessica, the hair mask she bought was tampered with. "If you guys have ever tried a hair mask, you know it's a cream product," she detailed in the clip. "Tell me why I pulled this up and it sloshed."

Scroll down for more of her story.