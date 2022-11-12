Bebe Rexha Stuns In A Robe While Prepping A Bath

A remix of Eiffel 65's 1998 smash Blue (Da Ba Dee), Rexha and Guetta's I'm Good (Blue) went viral on TikTok earlier this year despite never being officially released. The duo wrote the song back in 2017, and it was largely forgotten until it resurfaced on the social media platform.
Given its sudden and whopping popularity, the pair returned to the studio to finish the song. They even shot a music video, which premiered on September 20 and has since hit over 44 million views on YouTube.
When asked about the track's incredible success five years after its inception, Rexha chalked it all up to its 2000s vibe.
"I think people are just loving the 2000s right now and the resurgence of it," she said in an interview. "And I think it's just the perfect mix of, like, everybody wanting to party, feel happy — and the 2000s."
Give the music video a watch below.