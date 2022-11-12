Bebe Rexha Stuns In A Robe While Prepping A Bath

Bebe Rexha looked gorgeous in a pink robe as she drew herself a bath in her latest Instagram video. A paid ad for Love Beauty and Planet, the clip introduced viewers to her "self-care faves" before flashing a glimpse of her curvy thighs toward the final shot.

Scroll to watch the video!

Tempting In Florals

Bebe Rexha strikes a pin up-style pose in a tight black dress with a white ruffled front.
Shutterstock | 564025

At the beginning of the video, the 33-year-old got cozy in silky PJs to set the scene for a pampering bath. She rocked a black full-trouser set with a white-and-pink floral motif for a delicate, feminine look.

Pulling the camera close in, Rexha blew fans a kiss and showed off her perfect glam, including dramatic winged eyeliner and nude pink lipstick. She spritzed some Cherry Blossom & Tea Rose body mist on her wrist and began to prep her bath, tossing in heart-shaped bath bombs that colored the water pink.

See her post below!

Her Valentino 'Moment'

Bebe Rexha on the red carpet in a glittery black halterneck gown that hugs her curves.
Shutterstock | 673594

Rexha set a relaxing mood with lit candles. She popped open a bottle of bubbly and poured herself a glass, then changed into a fuzzy pink robe before her soak.

The final scenes portrayed her sipping champagne and showing off her legs while sitting on the tub's edge. All puckered lips and sultry stares, she closed the bathroom door and settled in for her bath.

The singer appeared to shout out her I'm Good (Blue) song in the caption. "I'm good yeah, I'm feelin alright. Discovered my new self-care faves!" she wrote.

This comes after Rexha was pretty in pink for a "Maison Valentino moment" on Instagram in a sheer top that showed her strapless bra. She tucked her mesh shirt into a high-waist trouser and finished off the hot-pink co-ord with matching long gloves.

Scroll for more!

Gearing Up For Her Thanksgiving Show

Bebe Rexha performs onstage in a black strappy top with a chain harness and sheer gloves.
Shutterstock | 186983032

November is a busy month for the Grammy nominee, who is performing at the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills. Fresh from scoring global success with her I'm Good (Blue) track featuring David Guetta, Rexha announced her participation at the Thanksgiving Halftime Show on November 24, where Guetta will appear as a special guest, per iHeart Radio.

Read more below!

The Reason Why 'I'm Good (Blue)' Is Such A Huge Success

Bebe Rexha on the red carpet in tight black pants and a ruffled blazer,
Shutterstock | 2288669

A remix of Eiffel 65's 1998 smash Blue (Da Ba Dee), Rexha and Guetta's I'm Good (Blue) went viral on TikTok earlier this year despite never being officially released. The duo wrote the song back in 2017, and it was largely forgotten until it resurfaced on the social media platform.

Given its sudden and whopping popularity, the pair returned to the studio to finish the song. They even shot a music video, which premiered on September 20 and has since hit over 44 million views on YouTube.

When asked about the track's incredible success five years after its inception, Rexha chalked it all up to its 2000s vibe.

"I think people are just loving the 2000s right now and the resurgence of it," she said in an interview. "And I think it's just the perfect mix of, like, everybody wanting to party, feel happy — and the 2000s."

Give the music video a watch below.

