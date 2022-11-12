While Carrie Underwood's new music is taking her fans through the euphoria of listening to her cadence, her fashion is also something delightful to behold. The star recently had her admirers in a frenzy after she shared a sneak peek of her latest music video for her song, Hate My Heart. The new track comes off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and so far, Underwood is riding on the wave of success.
Fans Go Wild Over Carrie Underwood's See-Through Performance Look
Underwood Flaunted A Sheer Look In Her Music Video
The award-winning singer shared a clip on Instagram briefing fans about her new music video right on set. She excitedly talked about enjoying herself while making the video. Underwood then asked fans to check out the new clip on Youtube before the slide switched to a snippet of the country sound. In the video shared, the singer could be seen dancing on stage in an all-black outfit.
The 39-year-old had no hair out of place as she got into character in a see-through top that revealed her black underwear. The outfit, which seemed to be a bodysuit, was tucked into a pair of black jean booty shorts with ripped edges. The outfit also seemed to be a nod to her album title, as the bottoms were styled with rhinestones. The outfit also included fringes around the sleeves. Underwood rocked her blonde hair down her shoulders with tight curls.
Fans were head over heels in love with the look as they filled the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. The singer wrote in her caption:
"Check out the official music video for #HateMyHeart RIGHT NOW Big thanks to @shaunmfsilva and all involved for bringing the fun o this one."
Underwood Dazzled In Another Ethereal Look
Back in September, Underwood had another of her breath-taking glam on display. This has been during her glorious performance honoring Vince Gill at the CMT Giants. The star singer donned a bright blue dress with sheer details. The outfit included a bodysuit which she wore below, as well as ruffled details on the shoulder.
The armless dress bore a V neckline that showed off parts of her cleavage. The Before He Cheats crooner sported a bracelet on one wrist while finishing off her look with her well-styled hair and smokey-eye makeup.
In the clip shared on Instagram, Underwood could be seen belting one of her hit songs and gliding through with her velvety voice.
At the CMA Awards
For her appearance at the just concluded CMA Awards, the country icon brought in the chest and pulled all the stops in a unique bespoke. The A-lister slipped her trim figure into a blue floor-length dress that bore a slit reaching toward her inner thigh.
The dress was styled with mesh details hanging around her legs and flowing down the floor with a long train with the semblance of flowing waters. Underwood complemented the look with a pair of killer heels matching her dress's ethereal color.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkzX63gIdAT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Updates On Her Career
In line with the release of her latest album, Underwood has kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour, and she is living her best life. The 43-date nationwide road run marks the first since 2019, and the singer could not be any more uplifted. Speaking to USA Today about the tour project, Underwood shared that she had always loved the idea of having a show "versus just playing a concert." While the tour is currently underway, the mom-of-two plans to run it through March 2023.