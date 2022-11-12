Fans Go Wild Over Carrie Underwood's See-Through Performance Look

The award-winning singer shared a clip on Instagram briefing fans about her new music video right on set. She excitedly talked about enjoying herself while making the video. Underwood then asked fans to check out the new clip on Youtube before the slide switched to a snippet of the country sound. In the video shared, the singer could be seen dancing on stage in an all-black outfit.

The 39-year-old had no hair out of place as she got into character in a see-through top that revealed her black underwear. The outfit, which seemed to be a bodysuit, was tucked into a pair of black jean booty shorts with ripped edges. The outfit also seemed to be a nod to her album title, as the bottoms were styled with rhinestones. The outfit also included fringes around the sleeves. Underwood rocked her blonde hair down her shoulders with tight curls.

Fans were head over heels in love with the look as they filled the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. The singer wrote in her caption:

"Check out the official music video for #HateMyHeart RIGHT NOW Big thanks to @shaunmfsilva and all involved for bringing the fun o this one."