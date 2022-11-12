Star couple Bonnie XO and Jelly Roll brought a healthy dose of her PDA to the red carpet at the recently concluded CMA Awards ceremony. The duo looked dapper showing out in their glams. Bonnie had her slew of fans gushing in drove as she stepped out with a mix of high-fashion and some raunchy details. While she turned the heads of many, her eyes were only on her long-time spouse. Check out the couple enjoying each other; company at the star-studded event.
Bunnie XO Commands Attention In See-Through Pink Dress While Kissing Jelly Roll
Bonnie XO In Her Fashion Element
The Dumb Blonde boss gave fans quite a show in a hot pink floor-length dress with lacy details all over. The outfit was an off-the-shoulder evening dress that moderately clung to her body with an A-shape on the skirt area. The dress also bore a slightly deep V showing parts of Bunnie's cleavage. The Podcast host styled her blonde hair in a high ponytail sporting a pink ribbon, the same shade as her sheer dress. Her music star spouse, Jelly Roll stood tall and dashing in an all-black look. The country rock star donned a trench-style leather jacket over a pair of black pants while rocking his mullet, a large chain, and a pair of black shoes.
Bunnie and Jelly Roll At The CMAs
The couple arrived at the event in a pink Cadillac convertible that came in a shiny pink color. The couple was filmed alighting from the vehicle as Jelly Roll got down first to circle around and open the door for his wife. They then walked into the venue, ready to take on the red carpet. The singer and his wife posed for lovely snaps while delighting the fans by sharing a steamy kiss. Bunnie had shared the image on her Instagram page, as she captioned with atrophy emoji:
"Outlaw Fairytale. The loses win again baby."
The Couple Recently Celebrated Their Love
Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, and Bunnie DeFord are a power couple in their own right. Back in September, the duo took to social media gushing over each other after six years of blissful union. Jelly Roll shared a lengthy message on his Instagram page dedicated to his wife and how she changed his life. The star started off by mentioning how they had unconventionally gotten hitched.
According to him, the pair had stumbled into a courthouse drunk and made her decision to get married on a whim. However, while he considered it one of his wildest decision ever, he has not regretted committing to her. He noted that Bunnie changed how he saw the world while thanking her for "coming into my life and claiming the storm."
Bunnie XO returned the favor by sharing an equally lengthy post of her own. She described her spouse as a lice saver who calmed the violence in her soul while helping her become "refocused."
Inside Jelly Roll's Career
Jelly Roll is a country music star who bends the genre to include his unique sound. The star's breakout story came with his chart-smashing songs like Creature and Son Of A Sinner. Per CMT, the 37-year-old is critically-acclaimed thanks to his old-word story-telling music and his further leaning into country music. Jelly Roll often tells the story of his addiction and life struggles With his growing fame, the singer plans to use his platform to help high-risk children.