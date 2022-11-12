Bunnie XO Commands Attention In See-Through Pink Dress While Kissing Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, and Bunnie DeFord are a power couple in their own right. Back in September, the duo took to social media gushing over each other after six years of blissful union. Jelly Roll shared a lengthy message on his Instagram page dedicated to his wife and how she changed his life. The star started off by mentioning how they had unconventionally gotten hitched.

According to him, the pair had stumbled into a courthouse drunk and made her decision to get married on a whim. However, while he considered it one of his wildest decision ever, he has not regretted committing to her. He noted that Bunnie changed how he saw the world while thanking her for "coming into my life and claiming the storm."

Bunnie XO returned the favor by sharing an equally lengthy post of her own. She described her spouse as a lice saver who calmed the violence in her soul while helping her become "refocused."