Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Pose Together And The Results Are Too Hot To Handle!

So much fierceness in one photo!

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are starring in Bulgari’s Unexpected Wonders campaign, and the pics of the two Hollywood powerhouses together – dripping with Bulgari jewels – are just too hot to handle.

The 40-year-old Ocean’s 8 star partnered with the Italian luxury house as an ambassador earlier this year, joining Zendaya who has been repping the brand since 2020. They appear together in a short film titled Unexpected Wonders, directed by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino and set in a magnificent villa in Rome. Scroll to see the stunning photos.