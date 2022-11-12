Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Pose Together And The Results Are Too Hot To Handle!

Closeup of Zendaya with long straight hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

So much fierceness in one photo!

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are starring in Bulgari’s Unexpected Wonders campaign, and the pics of the two Hollywood powerhouses together – dripping with Bulgari jewels – are just too hot to handle.

The 40-year-old Ocean’s 8 star partnered with the Italian luxury house as an ambassador earlier this year, joining Zendaya who has been repping the brand since 2020. They appear together in a short film titled Unexpected Wonders, directed by Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino and set in a magnificent villa in Rome. Scroll to see the stunning photos.

The Latest

Denise Richards, 51, Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Swimsuit

Gal Gadot Stuns In See-Through White Top

Kate Moss, 48, Stuns In Daring See-Through Dress

Sarah Hyland Stuns In Barely-There Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Latex

Anne In A Low-Cut Jumpsuit

Anne Hathaway posing in blue cutout dress
Shutterstock | 564025

In the Instagram carousel below, the two A-listers pose together in their chic ensembles on a balcony with a gorgeous view. Anne is looking statuesque in a strapless purple jumpsuit, boasting a sweetheart neckline to show off a bit of cleavage. Bulgari’s Tribute to Paris emerald and diamond necklace adds a heavy dose of glamour to her look.

Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

By Geri Green

Zendaya In A Body-Con LBD

Zendaya in black one-shoulder dress with top knot
Shutterstock | 2914948

Beside her, Zendaya is looking svelte and elegant in a little black dress with long sleeves and an angular neckline, which she teams with strappy heels and a center-parted hairstyle. The 26-year-old Euphoria star completes her ensemble with the opulent Serpenti Ocean Treasure necklace, boasting a massive teardrop-shaped sapphire (which happens to be her birthstone) and 20 carats worth of diamonds in the shape of Bulgari’s signature serpent (swipe for a closer look).

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

More Photos

Anne Hathaway posing in beaded dress
Shutterstock | 64736

Swipe through the carousel to see more photos of the two gorgeous ladies as they stroll around the grand estate. In another scene from the film, this time indoors, Zendaya is wearing a cleavage-baring black jumpsuit with blouson sleeves, and Anne is equally stylish in a champagne-colored silk top and matching trousers. It’s not obvious in the pic, but Zendaya is also sporting some seriously expensive bling: the Emerald Glory necklace, which consists of 220 carats of diamonds and 11 pear-shaped emeralds spanning her entire neck area all the way down to her collarbones!

Behind-The-Scenes Chat

Zendaya wearing strapless dress and long wavy hair
Shutterstock | 2914948

“I feel incredibly grateful to be here, and today I get to wear a sapphire, which is my birthstone, so that is very special,” Zendaya said during a break in filming, as reported by Grazia.

Anne, meanwhile, talked about what it felt like to be a new Bulgari ambassador. “When I think of the group of women that they’ve had representing them in the past, it’s just such an honor to be a part of their legacy.”

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Goes Completely Topless In New Jaw-Dropping Photoshoot

Katherine McNamara Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.