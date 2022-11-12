Noah Cyrus is proving that you don't need to be Kim Kardashian to rock a killer latex look. The 22-year-old singer has been making fall headlines for touring both the U.S. and Canada on her The Hardest Part tour, and a recent Instagram share from her was shouting it out. Noah posted shortly before the weekend, sharing stage moments and rocking a jaw-dropping and figure-hugging black latex outfit. The July singer went for a maxi skirt and bra ensemble while showing off her trim silhouette and curves. Fans have left her over 94,000 likes.
Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Latex
Stuns In Edgy Latex Stage Look
Noah's gallery opened with a close-up where she posed amid dramatic red lighting. Fans had to swipe for the full outfit, one coming as a high-waisted and flared black skirt in latex - fabrics here rose to just below the bust, with a black matching bra ensuring that Noah's abs were flashed. The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus drew attention to her hourglass curves while on stage and with a mic. She also wore black latex opera gloves rising to her elbows.
'The Hardest Part' Tour
In a caption, Noah spoke of her tour finally being over and it feeling bittersweet. She told fans:
"The hardest part of going hoooome is facing that the tour is over😣😣 thank you for the best tour i've ever had and thank you to my tour family and forever family. i love you guys so so much." Noah continued: "Thank you to my step bros (and step sis) @uncle_leelee @magictylr @lskoda @rolandkeyz88 @eliasmallin @dankalisher and @trejoy @joel_gregg @robertgrueneberg @anna.m.merritt @jaminomlor love u all so much. thank u thank u thank u."
A like has come in from actor Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen.
Lyrics Telling Her Story
Noah is known for penning lyrics that are close to home.
"My lyrics are the only place for my body to release those feelings and release what I need to say. This is my story, and it's time that I be open and honest about that," she told Billboard. Lyrics often cover the mental health issues that Noah has bravely gone public with - she has suffered from anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.
Her Own Person
The singer also noted her famous family and being Miley Cyrus' sister, plus Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter. "I make my own music that has nothing to do with my sister or my dad or my two brothers or my other sister, Brandi. But I'm grateful to be in a family where there is so much influence," she added.