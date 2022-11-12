Victoria Beckham is stunning in a vibrant green and mermaid-style dress. The 48-year-old former pop star and fashion mogul updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend as she promoted her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand. The Spice Girls alum sizzled while flaunting her super slim figure. She also quickly made headlines for her stunning and sequinned look. Victoria has built herself an empire via her Victoria Beckham fashion house. She's taken a leaf out of the Kardashians' book, with VB Beauty now retailing cosmetics and skincare products.
Victoria Beckham Wows In Sequinned Mermaid Dress
Stuns In Mermaid Greens
Showing off her red carpet-ready look, the British sensation rocked a plunging, sleeveless green dress adorned in sequins. Highlighting her gym-honed arms and shoulders, the mom of four rocked loose waves as she showed off her hair, with a flawless face of makeup shouting out her brand.
Victoria opted for dramatic and smokey eyeshadow, thick brows and mascara, plus bronzer blush on her cheekbones. She also sported a girly pink lip. The millionaire, of course, kept it bling as she further flashed a fancy gold watch.
Selling Her Merch
In a caption, Victoria told fans:
"NEW PRODUCT ALERT!!🚨My holiday lights are ON! I loved creating this intense smoky eye for date night using a combination of my signature Eye Brick and my new must-have Lid Lustre in Velvet." She added: "The golden olive colour is perfect for party season – and I love how it compliments my sequin Cami Dress, available now at 36 Dover Street✨."
Fans were then encouraged to "recreate" Beckham's look by shopping for her products. The video has gained over 60,000 likes.
Always Been 'Beauty Obsessed'
Victoria has opened up about what led her into the beauty space.
"I have always been beauty obsessed, and I want to create beauty solutions that address my customers from head to toe, inside and out," she told Vogue in 2019. "It is all about making my community feel like the very best versions of themselves."
Empowering Women
The wife to soccer star David Beckham added: "Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I'm going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas. It's important for me to know what they want."
Also retailing makeup are pop faces, including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Halsey.