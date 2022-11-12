Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans With Her Amazingly Toned Abs

JLo, who has recently changed her name to Mrs. Affleck, mentioned her new husband as Vogue quoted her.

"In the beginning I was of the mind that I could say or do anything," @jlo recalls her early relationship with Ben Affleck. "I was from the Bronx, and who didn't say what they thought there?" Vogue wrote, adding:

"For Vogue's December issue, Jennifer Lopez talks about married life, parenting, politics, why 'Mrs. Affleck' felt romantic, and how she's been recording a highly personal new album, her first in nearly a decade—'a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist,' she says."