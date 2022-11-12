Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Curves In Sexy Pink Dress

Posting for her 2.4 million followers, the Austin Powers star shared a video of herself speaking into the camera, with the footage then swinging to her walking the red carpet at the event.

Liz highlighted her signature curves and slender figure in a floor-length and shoulderless dress in fuschia pink. The swimwear designer went for a skintight finish that drew attention to her waistline. She also rocked frilly sleeve details and a slink fabric finish that ended with a fishtail cut. Liz further held a small pink clutch to accessorize her look. She wore her long locks down and flowing in soft curls, plus a heavy face of makeup complete with rosy pink blush and dramatic blue eyeshadow.