Anitta is braving a braless dress as she goes plunging while showing off her figure in a new look. The Brazilian music sensation thrilled her Instagram followers last week, posting a red carpet moment and proving that Khloe Kardashian isn't the only one who can flash the flesh. The 29-year-old Rio de Janeiro native posted for her 63 million+ followers while attending an event in Madrid, Spain. She also caught over 800,000 likes for her photos, plus one from British pop singer Rita Ora.
Anitta Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction In Daring Dress
Dropping Jaws In Plunging Dress
Giving Jennifer Lopez a run for her money on the slinky and braless dress front, Anitta posed, backed by a blue wall, showing her assets tastefully. The singer sizzled in a long-sleeved, low-cut, and belly-baring black dress, highlighting her curves and rock-hard abs. She showed major tan lines around her bikini top area while also drawing attention to her waist via the dress' thick belt.
The belt offered pops of green and pink, with Anitta further jazzing up her look via chunky silver bangles on her wrists. The glam queen rocked a bronzer-filled face of makeup complete with a dark matte lip, plus her signature dark locks worn down. In a caption, she wrote: "Gracias España y @los40spain por hacer parte de mi vida de manera tan importante. Los quiero mucho."
Winning Major 2022 Award
Earlier this month, Anitta made headlines for earning herself the Music Innovator award from The Wall Street Journal. She posed in a killer black pants and bra look, marking the win on Instagram and writing:
"Thank you @wsjmag and @kristina_oneill for naming me Wall Street Journal's 2022 Music Innovator. I cannot believe I am being recognized alongside these other incredible artists and trailblazers."
She continued: "Thank you to my brother @JBalvin. I am so honored you came tonight. I am in awe of your talent and your generosity. You are one of my greatest inspirations and for you to wrap a huge tour and be here means the world to me. Having you as my supporter and confidante has been the greatest blessing."
Not An Easy Climb
The singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer also noted a tough career climb, stating:
"When I started out as a teenager, singing Brazilian funk music around Rio, I could never have imagined being at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC with you all. I hope the young girls from my country and from all over the world can see themselves winning in life." She called her win "quite an honor" then querying whether that's what "we all strive for, yes?"
Bebe Rexha Comments
The plunging dress post also caught a comment from American singer Bebe Rexha, who wrote: "Hotttttr." For more, see Anitta's Instagram.