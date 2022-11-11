Danielle Bradbery Looks Flawless In White Backless Dress At CMA Awards

Danielle Bradbery
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Geri Green

Danielle Bradbery is proving she's the one to watch on the style front. The 26-year-old singer and winner of The Voice 2013 put on a leggy and backless display at this year's CMA Awards, this as she rocked up to the red carpet in a gorgeous white dress. The Texas-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her killer figure in a look ready for the Oscars, and fans on her Instagram are loving the photos. Danielle posted for her 486,000 followers and to document her look.

The Latest

Anitta Risks A Wardrobe Malfunction In Daring Dress

'Lucifer' Star Aimee Garcia Turns Heads In Sexy Skintight Dress At 'Christmas With You' Premiere

Lila Grace Moss Stuns In See-Through Dress

Lauren Alaina Stuns In See-Through Skintight Dress

Man Loses It After Wife Refuses To Help Pack Him Lunch When He's Running Late For Work

Stuns As The Lady In White

Danielle Bradbery
Shutterstock | 564025

Looking like a million dollars, Danielle posed in her ethereal and goddess-like dress. The floor-length number came in fine rich fabrics, with a thigh slit that flashed Danielle's toned legs. Going for a cut-out design, Danielle also showed off her slim arms and shoulders as she went braless. Layers of dramatic train added extra finishes, with Danielle adding sparkly and high-heeled sandals in white to match her gown.

The singer also went for her locks swept back into a chic bun, wearing warming makeup complete with cheek blush and a red lip. She kept her diamond earrings discreet via studs.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

By Chisom Ndianefo

Shouting Out Designers

Danielle Bradbery
Shutterstock | 487966

In a caption, Danielle wrote: "Photo by @cmaHair/Makeup by @itsmadebybeckStyling by @kristaroserSkin by @sanitas_skincareDress: @monotofficialHeels: @jimmychoo."

Danielle wrote in a separate share drawing attention to her gym-honed back: "Good to be back ✨ tune in tonight on ABC @CMA #cmaawards."

The CMAs were this year attended by stars including Carrie Underwood, Katie Stevens, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jessie James Decker. Not done with photos, Danielle also posted video footage of herself on the red carpet. Here, she swished her train around and flashed a gorgeous smile.

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

Keeping It Personal

Danielle Bradbery
Shutterstock | 751606

Danielle has opened up about what inspires her songs. The Make You Mine singer told Yorkshire Times:

"I like writing about what I know and my personal experiences--usually it's whatever is on my mind that day. So, when we're in the writers room, I'm able to bring those stories to life through song.. I want my music to be honest and relatable--so it has to come from a vulnerable place--and the only way I know how to do that is to write about my real feelings and emotions."

Worshipping Carrie Underwood!

Danielle Bradbery
Shutterstock | 564025

When pressed to name a song she loves, Danielle quickly mentions a fellow reality competition winner. "I would have to be Carrie Underwood's albums. She's so powerful!" she said of the American Idol winner.

Read Next

Must Read

Katherine McNamara Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

Katie Holmes Stuns In Daring See-Through Diamond Dress

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wows In Red Swimsuit

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.