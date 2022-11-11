Danielle Bradbery is proving she's the one to watch on the style front. The 26-year-old singer and winner of The Voice 2013 put on a leggy and backless display at this year's CMA Awards, this as she rocked up to the red carpet in a gorgeous white dress. The Texas-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her killer figure in a look ready for the Oscars, and fans on her Instagram are loving the photos. Danielle posted for her 486,000 followers and to document her look.
Danielle Bradbery Looks Flawless In White Backless Dress At CMA Awards
The Latest
Stuns As The Lady In White
Looking like a million dollars, Danielle posed in her ethereal and goddess-like dress. The floor-length number came in fine rich fabrics, with a thigh slit that flashed Danielle's toned legs. Going for a cut-out design, Danielle also showed off her slim arms and shoulders as she went braless. Layers of dramatic train added extra finishes, with Danielle adding sparkly and high-heeled sandals in white to match her gown.
The singer also went for her locks swept back into a chic bun, wearing warming makeup complete with cheek blush and a red lip. She kept her diamond earrings discreet via studs.
Shouting Out Designers
In a caption, Danielle wrote: "Photo by @cmaHair/Makeup by @itsmadebybeckStyling by @kristaroserSkin by @sanitas_skincareDress: @monotofficialHeels: @jimmychoo."
Danielle wrote in a separate share drawing attention to her gym-honed back: "Good to be back ✨ tune in tonight on ABC @CMA #cmaawards."
The CMAs were this year attended by stars including Carrie Underwood, Katie Stevens, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jessie James Decker. Not done with photos, Danielle also posted video footage of herself on the red carpet. Here, she swished her train around and flashed a gorgeous smile.
Keeping It Personal
Danielle has opened up about what inspires her songs. The Make You Mine singer told Yorkshire Times:
"I like writing about what I know and my personal experiences--usually it's whatever is on my mind that day. So, when we're in the writers room, I'm able to bring those stories to life through song.. I want my music to be honest and relatable--so it has to come from a vulnerable place--and the only way I know how to do that is to write about my real feelings and emotions."
Worshipping Carrie Underwood!
When pressed to name a song she loves, Danielle quickly mentions a fellow reality competition winner. "I would have to be Carrie Underwood's albums. She's so powerful!" she said of the American Idol winner.