'Lucifer' Star Aimee Garcia Turns Heads In Sexy Skintight Dress At 'Christmas With You' Premiere

Aimee Garcia
Entertainment
Geri Green

Aimee Garcia is looking gorgeous as she flaunts her figure in a figure-hugging black dress while attending the premiere of her new festive movie, Christmas with You. The Lucifer star updated her Instagram from the red carpet this week, posing in a classy, strappy dress and throwing in a killer pair of heels. Aimee, 43, looked closer to 25 as she showed off her ageless good looks, and her fans are mega sending the thumbs-up. A like was even left by singer and reality judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Stuns In Little Black Dress

Aimee Garcia
In a photo shared with her 2.5 million followers, Aimee posed with one hand to her hip and in profile while backed by a festive Xmas tree-print wall bearing the movie's name. The Chicago native stunned while going semi-sheer in her embellished and lacy number. The dress came with a midi length, a low-cut neckline, and sexy spaghetti straps. Aimee wore a thin-strapped pair of high heels to accessorize her look, also rocking warming makeup via rosy blush.

Shouting Out Her New Movie

Aimee Garcia
In a caption, the actress wrote: "THANK YOU to everyone who came out to support #ChristmasWithYou last night! Streaming worldwide on @netflix Nov 17 🎄🎁🌏🌍🌎❤️." Fans have left over 88,000 likes.

Christmas with You costars Freddie Prinze Jr. and tells the story of a woman named Angelina - the pop star character suffering from burnout and leans into the Christmas spirit after deciding to connect more with fans. Also making headlines for a Christmas movie this year is former child star Lindsay Lohan.

Starting On 'E.R.'

Aimee Garcia
Aimee made her on-screen debut back in 1999 on the medical drama series E.R.

"I remember I squealed when I found out that I got the job. I played a high school kid who had some sort of stomach injury. I just remember going into that audition and I screamed my butt off," she told P.C. Principle. "I don't even think they were specifically looking for a Latina, I think I just screamed louder than everyone else and I guess they believed I was really in agony, and I got the part. That was my very first job and you never forget your first gig!"

Celebrities Are Following Her

Aimee Garcia
Aimee has since starred on Supernatural and Rush Hour alongside Lucifer. Her Instagram is followed by actress Victoria Justice and pop singer Nicole Scherzinger. For more, give her account a follow.

