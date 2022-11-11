'Lucifer' Star Aimee Garcia Turns Heads In Sexy Skintight Dress At 'Christmas With You' Premiere

Aimee made her on-screen debut back in 1999 on the medical drama series E.R.

"I remember I squealed when I found out that I got the job. I played a high school kid who had some sort of stomach injury. I just remember going into that audition and I screamed my butt off," she told P.C. Principle. "I don't even think they were specifically looking for a Latina, I think I just screamed louder than everyone else and I guess they believed I was really in agony, and I got the part. That was my very first job and you never forget your first gig!"