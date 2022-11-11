Lila Grace Moss is stunning as she flaunts her rock-hard abs while in an all-white look. The model and daughter to Calvin Klein face Kate Moss is racking up fans on Instagram - she's now followed by over 460,000, and brands are definitely noticing her. In a recent share, the 20-year-old highlighted the figure she's inherited from her mom Kate. She also name-dropped designer Jacquemus - the brand is adored by the likes of singer Selena Gomez, mogul Rihanna, plus billionaire Kylie Jenner.
Lila Grace Moss Stuns In See-Through Dress
The Latest
Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House
Stuns In Jacquemus Dress
Lila's gallery opened, showing her posing in a collage of images with white frames. Looking angelic and ethereal, the blonde struck a pose while in a two-piece - fans saw her in a triple-button and embellished knit cardigan plus a deconstructed and matching white skirt.
Going for sheer sleeves and rich fabrics, Lila dazzled as she flaunted her tiny waist, angling her face to its best angle as she rocked her long locks down. Lila showcased her plump pout as she wore discreet makeup and a nude pink lip, then moved on to a sheer dress look. Here, Lila posed flashing white undies beneath the dress, adding strappy silver heels and smiling for the camera. "Practicing for when the time comes with @jacquemus 🏹, she wrote.
Rubbing Shoulders With Mega Brands
Lila is signed to her mother's Kate Moss agency, although chances are the SKIMS promo face doesn't need to make many calls to get her daughter signed. Recent posts from Lila have seen her shouting out Italian brand Fendi as she influences for its bags. The model has also been profiled by Vogue this year.
"All about the boots for @voguemagazine by @seanthomas_photo 🐑🖤 @tabithasimmons Thank you, I had the best time shooting this!!" she captioned an outdoor and farm-themed shoot back in September.
Setting Instagram Boundaries
Lila has also spoken out on social media as her profile rises.
"I try not to follow people on Instagram who I think live a better life than me. Everyone puts out there what's going on in their life that's obviously good—you don't put the bad stuff out there. If I'm following people who go to the beach every day, you don't see behind the scenes, you don't think about that when you see it," she told The Kit.
Celebs Are Following Her
Despite boasting under 500,000 followers on IG, Lila is followed by famous faces. She's kept tabs on by singer Rita Ora, actress Kate Hudson, and media face Maria Menounos.