Dolly Parton, 76, Stuns In Glitter Dress At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after The Two Doors Down singer announced earlier this year that she didn't want to be inducted because she didn't feel that she had "earned it"; many people, including us, completely disagree.

After over three decades in the music industry, Parton deserves every single of her flowers. The star showed up in the most amazing outfit to receive her award and even gave us a worthy performance on stage in a head-to-toe leather ensemble.

Let's get into all the juicy details!