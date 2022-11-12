Dolly Parton, 76, Stuns In Glitter Dress At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Close Up Shot Of Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after The Two Doors Down singer announced earlier this year that she didn't want to be inducted because she didn't feel that she had "earned it"; many people, including us, completely disagree.

After over three decades in the music industry, Parton deserves every single of her flowers. The star showed up in the most amazing outfit to receive her award and even gave us a worthy performance on stage in a head-to-toe leather ensemble.

Let's get into all the juicy details!

Age Is Just A Number

Dolly Parton Performing On Stage
While the 76-year-old star changed into different looks for the night and even arrived in a sparkly black and silver metallic dress showing off her toned legs, her Elvis-inspired jumpsuit on stage is driving us nuts!

She showed up in this powerful look to perform her debut rock song in the shiny, skin-tight number that featured her trademark pink bling with crystal buckles above bell bottoms and red embellished shoulders with a bedazzled electric guitar to match.

Parton styled her famous blonde locks in a messy updo and scanty bangs with minimal makeup to go. The whole arena charged up as she gave the performance of the night in this legendary outfit earning a shoutout on CMT's Instagram.

To Whom Honor Is Due

Dolly Parton On The Red Carpet
A major part of the ceremony was dedicated to the Jolene star, and she even sang a duet with Rob Halford of Judas Priest and a rock version of her songs, including a group performance of Jolene by Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Pink, Brandi Carlile, and more.

Pink and Carlile gave an impressive Coat of Many Colors performance, while Zac Brown and Sheryl Crow gave a 9 to 5 duet.

New Album Tease

Dolly Parton Smiling
The star teased us about an upcoming rock album during the performance and even performed a song from it, which she wrote for the night titled Rockin. However, before hitting the ground for the performance of this song, she told the crowd, "And you thought I couldn't rock."

In her interview with Variety, the star admitted, "I figured if I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna have to earn it." In her induction speech, she spilled more details about her thought process behind the upcoming album, which will have at least 25 songs.

A Star-Studded Induction

Dolly Parton Striking An Interesting Pose
Eminem, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Duran Duran, Eurythmic, Benatar, and Lionel Richie were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Parton, with Harry Belafonte receiving the Early Influence Award.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is definitely one for the books and will be forever remembered.

