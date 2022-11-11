Lauren Alaina is looking gorgeous and glam as the birthday girl while rocking a sheer dress. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter was this week shouted out by the CMT on Instagram - the official Instagram of the Country Music Television posted photos of Lauren, and she'd definitely picked a stylish look. The Georgia-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her curvy figure in a bedazzled and see-through look, ensuring she checked boxes for 2022's hottest sheer trend. CMT even shared a gallery of various photos of Lauren, including a plunging jumpsuit.
Lauren Alaina Stuns In See-Through Skintight Dress
Stuns In Sheer Glitter Dress
The gallery opened with Lauren posing all smiles as she flaunted her slender waist and hourglass curves. The blonde was seated in a silver and sparkle-adorned dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. While the cut was conservative, sheer fabrics were upping the ante as Lauren showcased her figure while crossing her legs.
The Getting Over Him hitmaker further glammed up via a full face of makeup. She wore a matte foundation, delicate powder, tan eyeshadow, highlighter on her cheeks, and a discreet lip finish. Opting out of a bombshell vibe, Lauren swept her blonde locks up, with a few loose strands framing her face.
Shouting Out The Birthday Girl
In a caption, CMT wrote: "Wishing @laurenalaina the happiest birthday 🥳 We love you 💓." The update has caught the eye of another country singer - 34-year-old Jessie James Decker has dropped a like.
Over on Lauren's Instagram, where 1 million are subscribed, things have been busy and proving that Lauren's career now spans beyond her beats. She's fresh from debuting a clothing collection with Maurices, where she told fans: "20 bucks you FALL for this collection like I did. You AUTUMN go get it now from @maurices 🍂." Also boasting clothing collabs are celebrities including Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa.
Opening Up On Eating Disorder
Lauren has been brave in sharing her mental health struggles - in 2016, she opened up about her recovery from bulimia nervosa.
"I had bulimia for a few years," she told Motto. "I was really sick. I don't know that person, I can't believe that was me." The American Idol alum added:
"I just desperately wanted to be thin. That's all I thought. I was obsessed with it, which it was ridiculous because I had everything going for me. I was following my dream."
Living Her Best Life
Lauren continued by spreading positivity, stating: "I want people to learn to love who they are. Because that's the hardest thing in life, being able to see yourself the way other people see you."