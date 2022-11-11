Lauren Alaina Stuns In See-Through Skintight Dress

Lauren Alaina
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lauren Alaina is looking gorgeous and glam as the birthday girl while rocking a sheer dress. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter was this week shouted out by the CMT on Instagram - the official Instagram of the Country Music Television posted photos of Lauren, and she'd definitely picked a stylish look. The Georgia-born sensation sizzled as she flaunted her curvy figure in a bedazzled and see-through look, ensuring she checked boxes for 2022's hottest sheer trend. CMT even shared a gallery of various photos of Lauren, including a plunging jumpsuit.

The Latest

Man Loses It After Wife Refuses To Help Pack Him Lunch When He's Running Late For Work

Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House

'Harry Potter' Scenes That Didn't Make The Cut But Should've, According To Fans

Both Chloe And Halle Bailey Want To Play This Marvel Superhero

Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Stuns In Sheer Glitter Dress

Lauren Alaina
Shutterstock | 842245

The gallery opened with Lauren posing all smiles as she flaunted her slender waist and hourglass curves. The blonde was seated in a silver and sparkle-adorned dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. While the cut was conservative, sheer fabrics were upping the ante as Lauren showcased her figure while crossing her legs.

The Getting Over Him hitmaker further glammed up via a full face of makeup. She wore a matte foundation, delicate powder, tan eyeshadow, highlighter on her cheeks, and a discreet lip finish. Opting out of a bombshell vibe, Lauren swept her blonde locks up, with a few loose strands framing her face.

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Shouting Out The Birthday Girl

Lauren Alaina
Shutterstock | 564025

In a caption, CMT wrote: "Wishing @laurenalaina the happiest birthday 🥳 We love you 💓." The update has caught the eye of another country singer - 34-year-old Jessie James Decker has dropped a like.

Over on Lauren's Instagram, where 1 million are subscribed, things have been busy and proving that Lauren's career now spans beyond her beats. She's fresh from debuting a clothing collection with Maurices, where she told fans: "20 bucks you FALL for this collection like I did. You AUTUMN go get it now from @maurices 🍂." Also boasting clothing collabs are celebrities including Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa.

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Opening Up On Eating Disorder

Lauren Alaina
Shutterstock | 564025

Lauren has been brave in sharing her mental health struggles - in 2016, she opened up about her recovery from bulimia nervosa.

"I had bulimia for a few years," she told Motto. "I was really sick. I don't know that person, I can't believe that was me." The American Idol alum added:

"I just desperately wanted to be thin. That's all I thought. I was obsessed with it, which it was ridiculous because I had everything going for me. I was following my dream."

Living Her Best Life

Lauren Alaina
Shutterstock | 564025

Lauren continued by spreading positivity, stating: "I want people to learn to love who they are. Because that's the hardest thing in life, being able to see yourself the way other people see you."

Read Next

Must Read

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

Boyfriend Gets Slammed By Redditors For Refusing To Take Girlfriend Off The Lease

Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names

Thylane Blondeau Turns Heads In New Fendi Collection

Serena Williams Once Issued A Stern Warning To Ilie Nastase Over His Comment About Her Unborn Child

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.