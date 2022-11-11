'Harry Potter' Scenes That Didn't Make The Cut But Should've, According To Fans

The Harry Potter franchise has captured the viewers' attention for over twenty years. One of the world's most recognized productions, it comprises eight movies with varying production members, different adventures, and new characters. Even to date, the Harry Potter movies are still memorable as new deleted scenes keep popping up.

Some scenes have entirely changed the story arc of some characters, while other scenes have added more depth to already existing storylines. Some diehard Harry Potter fans have long drawn-out discussions regarding which scenes should have been included in the final cut. While there were quite a few interesting scenes, only a few captured the fans' hearts. Find out which scenes fans feel should have made the movie's final cut.