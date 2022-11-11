Both Chloe And Halle Bailey Want To Play This Marvel Superhero

We know that the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, but the exact date of their arrival is still being determined. Although no official X-Men movies are scheduled for release, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has acknowledged that there are tentative ideas to recreate the X-Men for the MCU. It's still feasible for the characters to appear at any point in other parts of the MCU, and it's always possible that Marvel may reveal an X-Men film or Disney+ series.

Chloe's Dream Of Being An Onscreen Superhero

Until official casting announcements are made, many names will be offered for various roles. Chloe Bailey, half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey, isn't wasting any time dropping hints as she recently dressed as Storm for Halloween. The actress Halle Berry, who played Storm in the past, commented that "she's taking it" after doing so. Chloe Bailey discussed her Storm costume when speaking with Variety. When asked whether she was trying to get the part, she responded that it's easy to "fill in the spaces" here, indicating that the notion isn't too far off, and that's her favorite superhero character. As Bailey puts it;

"I've always wanted to be a superhero, and she's my favorite one, so you can fill in the blanks," Chloe revealed. "She is just so fierce and sexy and strong — all of the things I want to be — and she's beautiful at the same time. And she doesn't take any sh-t."

Halle Is A Fan Of Superheros

Halle Bailey, Chloe's sister, is a huge lover of the Storm, on the other hand. She earlier stated to Variety in a D23 interview that she would be interested in playing any Marvel character, but she occurred to mention Storm specifically. The concept isn't too far off, as Bailey remarked at the time. Bailey explains:

"I think any Marvel superhero would just be amazing. I mean, I love Storm. I love so many, I love so many. That would just be cool."

Halle Makes History

Halle Bailey will make her Disney debut in the live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid, and while time will tell if she joins the MCU, she will first go down in Disney history. Bailey is introduced in the Rob Marshall-directed movie as a revised Ariel. Bailey told ComicBook during D23 Expo about casting Ariel;

"I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."

'The Little Mermaid' Received Backlash

Many people's reservations regarding Bailey's choice for the role of the new Ariel were allayed by a teaser clip demonstrating her vocal prowess. However, Bailey's performance has received a lot of positive feedback from everyone who has seen a sneak peek, despite some social media backlash regarding the fictitious mermaid being reimagined with a different skin tone.

