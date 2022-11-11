Brooke Shields, 57, Dazzles In Red Skirt At 'Spirited' Premiere

Brooke Shields
Wikimedia | Naturiss

Entertainment
Geri Green

Brooke Shields is red hot as she flaunts her figure in red and gold high heels while attending the Spirited premiere. The 57-year-old actress and model put on a sizzling display as she hit up NYC this week and showed her face at the Apple TV+ holiday movie premiere.

Brooke stepped out in a sparkling red dress as she opted for a strapless and two-toned finish. She definitely proved that age is but a number while also rocking the eyeglasses trend. Photos shared by Just Jared showed the star looking flawless, noting that she had opted for classic designer St.John - MCU actress Angelina Jolie once fronted the brand.

The Latest

Man Loses It After Wife Refuses To Help Pack Him Lunch When He's Running Late For Work

Redditor Sparks Debate After Calling Her Sister Selfish For Announcing Her Pregnancy At Their Parents' House

'Harry Potter' Scenes That Didn't Make The Cut But Should've, According To Fans

Both Chloe And Halle Bailey Want To Play This Marvel Superhero

Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Sizzling In Sparkly Red Dress

Brooke Shields
Shutterstock | 2914948

Photos showed Brooke posing confidently as she flaunted her fit and curvy frame. The Endless Love star went for a column finish as she rocked a strapless, bold red bandeau top covered in glitter. Keeping the theme with a maroon and likewise glittery skirt, Brooke held a red clutch box bag to match her dress, also adding in pops of gold via barely-there and strappy high heels. Of course, she kept her glam coordinated from head to toe, this via a deep wine-colored pedicure.

Brooke wore her brunette locks down and curled around her shoulders. She also donned black-rimmed eyeglasses, plus a hot red lip to complete her look. In a caption, Just Jared wrote: "@brookeshields for @thespiritedmovie wearing @stjohn ❤️✨ #SpiritedPremiere."

Entertainment

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

By Geri Green

Brands Want Her

Brooke Shields
Shutterstock | 2914948

Brooke has not marked her attendance on Instagram, but she's been busy on the account. Earlier this year, the actress proved her endorsement potential by slow-mo swishing her hair as she shouted out the True Botanicals beauty brand she fronts.

"I'm obsessed with @truebotanicals Hair Cream Oil! It makes my hair look healthy and shiny without weighing it down...and it smells SO good," she wrote.

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Addressing Age In Hollywood

Brooke Shields
Shutterstock | 64736

Brooke joins stars including actress Demi Moore and model Elizabeth Hurley when it comes to approaching 60 and looking closer to 45.

"I'm still in a career, I'm still working, I'm here and I was shocked by how unrepresented I was," Brooke said this year, per People. She added: "You're either [in your] 20s and sexy and fabulous or you're in Depends and you've got dentures."

Celebrity Instagram Followers

Brooke Shields
Shutterstock | 64736

Brooke is followed by 1.6 million on Instagram. Her account is followed by high-profile celebrities, including Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Indecent Proposal actress Demi Moore, plus model Ashley Graham.

Read Next

Must Read

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

Boyfriend Gets Slammed By Redditors For Refusing To Take Girlfriend Off The Lease

Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names

Thylane Blondeau Turns Heads In New Fendi Collection

Serena Williams Once Issued A Stern Warning To Ilie Nastase Over His Comment About Her Unborn Child

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.