Brooke Shields, 57, Dazzles In Red Skirt At 'Spirited' Premiere

Brooke Shields is red hot as she flaunts her figure in red and gold high heels while attending the Spirited premiere. The 57-year-old actress and model put on a sizzling display as she hit up NYC this week and showed her face at the Apple TV+ holiday movie premiere.

Brooke stepped out in a sparkling red dress as she opted for a strapless and two-toned finish. She definitely proved that age is but a number while also rocking the eyeglasses trend. Photos shared by Just Jared showed the star looking flawless, noting that she had opted for classic designer St.John - MCU actress Angelina Jolie once fronted the brand.