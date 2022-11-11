Kate Hudson Stuns In Low-Cut Diamond Dress

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson is stunning as she flaunts her fit figure in a plunging and bejeweled diamond dress. The 43-year-old A-Lister actress updated her Instagram recently while shouting out her latest media outlet feature, and it wasn't a sweats look as she dazzled the camera. Kate posted for her 15.9 million followers at the start of the week. She struck a confident pose while drawing attention to her gym-honed body and flying the flag for a glam style. Fans have left the daughter to Goldie Hawn over 27,000 likes. A like even came in from talk show queen Kelly Ripa.

Looking Sensational In Sparkly Dress

The photo showed Kate glowing as she modeled a strappy, low-cut dress adorned with glittery diamonds. The Fabletics partner was photographed by a glass cubed wall and in a figure-hugging and super jazzy dress - the Almost Famous star went for a classic style, and she definitely upped the jazziness.

Kate posed with one hand on her hip, rocking her blonde locks down and cascading down her back. The actress sported a matte face of makeup complete with a glowing highlighter and defined brows, plus a sexy bold red lip. She sent out a confident smile, plus a caption that read: "EW Cover Story💎 Glass Onion @knivesout @netflix @entertainmentweekly #glassonion."

Advice On Not Being Boring

Fans of Kate have been seeing her switching things up between glam dresses and spandex workout gear this year - the star continues her high-profile partnership with clothing and sportswear brand Fabletics. Also affiliated with the company is singer Demi Lovato.

"When your journey in fitness is about setting goals for your health, you see results. Part of that journey is plateauing – the time when working out becomes difficult, and you feel there's no light at the end of the tunnel," Kate told Elle as she outlined how her fitness approach isn't dull.

Dancing The Days Away

The Bride Wars star continued: "When you dance in a class where you have a group of men and women – half of which have professional training, and the others aren't necessarily on beat or hitting the right steps – you realise that no one actually cares."

Kate continues to make headlines for defying her age in her forties. She loves boomerangs and using a Pilates reformer to stay in shape.

Kate's Instagram is also followed by a slew of famous faces not limited to supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress and singer Jessica Simpson.

