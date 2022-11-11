Kate Hudson Stuns In Low-Cut Diamond Dress

The photo showed Kate glowing as she modeled a strappy, low-cut dress adorned with glittery diamonds. The Fabletics partner was photographed by a glass cubed wall and in a figure-hugging and super jazzy dress - the Almost Famous star went for a classic style, and she definitely upped the jazziness.

Kate posed with one hand on her hip, rocking her blonde locks down and cascading down her back. The actress sported a matte face of makeup complete with a glowing highlighter and defined brows, plus a sexy bold red lip. She sent out a confident smile, plus a caption that read: "EW Cover Story💎 Glass Onion @knivesout @netflix @entertainmentweekly #glassonion."