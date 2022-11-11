One Of Hollywood's Best Villains Joins Ana de Armas In 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'

With the 2014 release of John Wick, Keanu Reeves's titular hitman and his ally, New York Continental Hotel manager Winston, were introduced, launching an action franchise that is still popular today. Lionsgate revealed that Winston actor Ian McShane would return in Ballerina, Ana de Armas' next spinoff film, as the world of the John Wick flicks continues to expand. Despite the lack of information regarding the impending spinoff, Ballerina is anticipated to follow de Armas' assassin as she seeks retribution for the murder of her family. However,

The Hollywood Reporter has alleged that productions began earlier this week.