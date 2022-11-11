One Of Hollywood's Best Villains Joins Ana de Armas In 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'

Close-up shot Ian McShane
Shutterstock | 517963

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

With the 2014 release of John Wick, Keanu Reeves's titular hitman and his ally, New York Continental Hotel manager Winston, were introduced, launching an action franchise that is still popular today. Lionsgate revealed that Winston actor Ian McShane would return in Ballerina, Ana de Armas' next spinoff film, as the world of the John Wick flicks continues to expand. Despite the lack of information regarding the impending spinoff, Ballerina is anticipated to follow de Armas' assassin as she seeks retribution for the murder of her family. However,

The Hollywood Reporter has alleged that productions began earlier this week.

The Latest

Nina Dobrev Exudes Glamour In High-Slit Dress

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Both Chloe And Halle Bailey Want To Play This Marvel Superhero

Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Todd Bowles Admits Referees Helped The Bucs Out In Win Over Rams

Expectations From 'Ballerina'

With the start of production, more information about Ballerina will likely surface in the upcoming weeks and months. Ana De Armas previously demonstrated her action movie skills in No Time To Die, indicating fans of the John Wick trilogy may be in for another memorable performance from the popular actress. A trailer for the movie is most likely a long way off, though. Whether Ballerina will connect to the franchise's assassination-related incidents is still in the air. McShane's inclusion in the production raises the possibility that the spinoff will have a closer connection to the original John Wick series than was initially anticipated.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

By Chisom Ndianefo

The Synopsis Of 'Ballerina'

The plot centers on a young woman with killer talents who seeks retribution for the murder of her family. Her quest will probably end in the Continental Hotel, considering Ian McShane's selection for the John Wick spinoff. Due to the hotel's rigorous no-killing, no-weapons policy, it is one of the few places where the world's fiercest assassins can rest.

Franchise producer Basil Iwanyk expressed his delight at Ian McShane joining the John Wick-inspired film in a statement through Variety. Additionally, he suggested that Winston's position might be expanded beyond what it was in the franchise's first two movies.

“We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina,” Ian is such an integral part of the franchise. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the universe expands.”

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

'Ballerina' Features John Wick's Cast

However, Ian McShane is not the only member of the cast of the John Wick series to appear in the sequel. According to Collider, Keanu Reeves is now in Prague, reprising his role as John Wick. It's yet to be determined if the actor will have a cameo or a more significant role. The narrative of the greatest assassin in history will continue in John Wick: Chapter 4, in which the 58-year-old will reprise his role as the protagonist. We are quite excited about this one because Chapter 3 has several unanswered puzzles to which we would love to know the answers.

Why Did They Come Up With Prequel Series For 'John Wick'?

After the record-breaking opening weekend of its predecessor, which brought in more than $300 million at the worldwide box office, the project was originally revealed. The franchise has rapidly expanded since the debut film opened in theaters in 2014. The prequel series The Continental is now developing, along with John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ballerina.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Katherine McNamara Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.