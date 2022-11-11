Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies recreate "Best In Show"
instagram | Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are very successful in the entertainment industry, appearing in several productions and releasing many hit songs. However, despite their numerous achievements, many may only know the stars for starring together in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. In the show, Elizabeth played mean Jade West while Ariana took on the role of Cat Valentine, a slightly disturbed girl.

The show ended in 2013, but the bond Elizabeth and Ariana formed during the filming process remained intact. Over a decade later, the pair are still closer than ever. Recently, they took to their Instagram pages in a joint post to show the world their goofy and comedic sides while doing Best In Show recreations for Halloween 2022, and fans loved it. Here are the details.

What Is 'Best In Show' About?

Best In Show is a 2000 American Mockumentary comedy film. It is centered around five show dog owners who travel to Philadelphia for a national dog show. They tag along with a film crew saddled with the responsibility of getting a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive and cutthroat world of dog shows. 

Upon its release, Best In Show was a big hit. It featured some of Hollywood's most iconic stars like John Michael Higgins as Scott Donlan, Jennifer Coolidge as Sherri Ann Cabot, Eugene Levy as Gerry Fleck, Fred Willard as Bucklin Laughlin, and many others. Over 20 years after it aired, fans still cannot forget some of the most memorable scenes from the comedy production.

Ariana And Elizabeth Do 'Best In Show' Recreations

On October 28, 2022, Ariana and Elizabeth shared one of their funniest content since their friendship began. In a joint Instagram post, the Victorious stars shared videos and snapshots of themselves transformed into characters from Best In Show. They rocked epic costumes, wigs, and prosthetics to recreate several scenes from the film.

In the videos, Ariana portrayed characters played by Jennifer, Eugene, and Linda. On the other hand, Elizabeth stepped into roles played by Jane, Catherine, and Larry, in the movie. Overall, the recreations were hilarious, and netizens could not get over how brilliant the duo was.

The 'Victorious' Stars Share More 'Best In Show' Recreations

After the videos and images went viral, Ariana and Elizabeth did not stop there. Two days later, they shared more impressions of Jennifer and her much older on-screen husband, Patrick Cranshaw's characters, Sherri and Leslie from Best In Show. Their impressions were spot on, while their appropriate but hilarious costumes were even better. They captioned the post, "Be it Dog or Be it Bitch🐩."

Reactions From Fans/Celebrities

Since the posts went viral, they have garnered over seven million likes and more than twenty thousand comments. Fans, friends, and fellow celebrities could not hold back and aired their thoughts. As expected, they caught the attention of one of the movie's stars, Jennifer Coolidge, who commented under the first post:

"This is f****ng great. I was gonna be the young boy's pet weasel from 'The Watcher' but now I think I'm gonna go as @arianagrande's dog Toulouse 😉."

Paris Hilton was not left out as she commented "😍😍" under the second post, while Victorious star Victoria Justice wrote "Too Good 😂."

