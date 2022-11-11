Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are very successful in the entertainment industry, appearing in several productions and releasing many hit songs. However, despite their numerous achievements, many may only know the stars for starring together in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. In the show, Elizabeth played mean Jade West while Ariana took on the role of Cat Valentine, a slightly disturbed girl.

The show ended in 2013, but the bond Elizabeth and Ariana formed during the filming process remained intact. Over a decade later, the pair are still closer than ever. Recently, they took to their Instagram pages in a joint post to show the world their goofy and comedic sides while doing Best In Show recreations for Halloween 2022, and fans loved it. Here are the details.