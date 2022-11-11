Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Goes Topless For 'Lock & Key'

Lourdes made headlines earlier this year for a high-profile feature with Interview Magazine. She spoke of mom Madonna and revealed that the mom of six doesn't give "handouts" to her kids. She likewise touched on where her career is going.

"I don't have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects," she said.