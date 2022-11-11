Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Stuns In Thigh-Slit Dress
Carrie's gown was layered, light, and with plenty of ruched and ripple effect fabrics. The Southbound hitmaker went for an off-the-shoulder finish and deep cut at the chest, where she flashed hints of her cheesegrater abs. The American Idol OG sizzled as the dress came slit to the thigh - she added in baby blue and satin high heels with a pointed toe while also jazzing things up as her dress boasted several shades of blue.
Carrie wore her signature blonde locks all bombshell-like and curled down her shoulders. The mom of two also rocked a full face of makeup with peachy blush and a matching glossy lip.
Busy With 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour
Carrie has largely been making fall headlines for stunning stage outfits as she performs on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, one named after her 2022-released album.
"I wanted to have fun from the get-go. That was definitely mission number one. With some other albums, it took me writing for a while before I figured out where the album's gonna go. It's got a lot of vintage sparkle," Carrie told Billboard, adding: "It's not solidly throwback, but we have a couple of songs that are a little more '70s feel and some that are in the '80s pop world and some '90s rock stuff, and obviously country. But we wanted to have music that was fun and felt good."
Las Vegas Residency
Carrie joins stars, including pop princess Britney Spears and singer Christina Aguilera in enjoying a prestigious Las Vegas Residency spot.
"I love how the Vegas residency is a show, not a concert. There's a storyline, musically, in how everything is presented, and I have a lot of songs that are cinematic in nature," she continued. The residency will continue in 2023 after Carrie's current tour is over.
Running Her Brands
Carrie continues her music career alongside her businesswoman one. She is the CEO of her CALIA clothing line and Fit52 workout app. For more, check out her Instagram.