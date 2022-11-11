Hugh Jackman, 54, Needs Intense Training To Be Fit Enough As Wolverine In 'Deadpool 3'

Veteran Australian actor Hugh Jackman has enjoyed a successful career spanning nearly three decades. During that time, he has featured in several box office hits. Due to his immense talent, Hugh has been privileged to take on some of the most iconic roles. However, many would agree that the actor's most talked about character is Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men franchise. Hugh has portrayed the iconic mutant superhero for the better part of almost two decades.

As a result, the actor once held the Guinness World Record for "Longest Career as a Live-action Marvel Superhero." Throughout Hugh's career, viewers have watched him portray the Wolverine role in nine films. About five years after fans last saw Hugh as Wolverine, the actor is set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3. Find out what Hugh did to regain shape to portray Wolverine again.