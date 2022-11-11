Hugh Jackman, 54, Needs Intense Training To Be Fit Enough As Wolverine In 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
Veteran Australian actor Hugh Jackman has enjoyed a successful career spanning nearly three decades. During that time, he has featured in several box office hits. Due to his immense talent, Hugh has been privileged to take on some of the most iconic roles. However, many would agree that the actor's most talked about character is Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men franchise. Hugh has portrayed the iconic mutant superhero for the better part of almost two decades.

As a result, the actor once held the Guinness World Record for "Longest Career as a Live-action Marvel Superhero." Throughout Hugh's career, viewers have watched him portray the Wolverine role in nine films. About five years after fans last saw Hugh as Wolverine, the actor is set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3. Find out what Hugh did to regain shape to portray Wolverine again.

Everything To Know About The Wolverine Character

Born James Hewlett and later known as Logan, Wolverine is a mutant antihero with powerful regenerative ability, enhanced physical capability, and three deadly retractable claws in each hand. He is a fictional character appearing in American comic books and films published and produced by Marvel Comics and Studios, mostly in association with the X-Men

In addition, Wolverine has been depicted variously as a member of the X-men, X-Force, Alpha Flight, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers. Over the years, several movie stars have portrayed the Wolverine character. Some include Scott McNeil, Mark Hamill, Steve Blum, Marc Thompson, etc. However, Hugh's portrayal of the mutant is the most talked about.

Inside Hugh's Wolverine Role

The world was first introduced to Hugh as Wolverine in 2000 when he appeared in X-men. Three years later, he reprised the role in X2 and would appear as the mutant in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and the 2009 prequel X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Two years later, he returned for the role in X-Men: First Class and in 2013's The Wolverine

Hugh would reprise the role in two more X-Men installments, the 2014 sequel X-Men: Days of Future Past and the 2016 follow-up X-Men: Apocalypse. But then, it was announced that the 2017 sequel to The Wolverine, Logan, would be the last time he would play the role.

Hugh Has Been Training Intensely For 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh shocked comic book movie fans at the end of September 2022 when he announced that he would return to the big screen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Since then, the actor has begun intense physical preparations for the role. A clip shared on the Luke Sherran YouTube Channel has shown the actor training.

Even though he is 54, Hugh seemed to still have it in him as the video revealed that he had lost ten pounds since he began rehearsals in a quest to keep fit. His desire to effectively fit into the role will always be inspiring to other movie stars.

There Might Be CGI Enhancement For Hugh's Character

While the actor has shed some weight, he has also lost some muscle mass. As a result, there are reports that Hugh's return might cost Marvel some heavy CGI. So it is unsurprising that the enhancement was used in Logan and has been used on several Marvel characters. In the meantime, fans countdown to the release of Deadpool 3, set to hit the screens in 2024.

