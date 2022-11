Hailee Steinfeld is back with new music and it's a bop! The 25-year-old singer-actress just released the music video for her latest single, Coast, treating her fans to chill music, cool visuals, and her stunning retro-inspired California girl look.

Amping up the heat of her coastal set, Hailee wore a see-through top while dancing around to her song, showcasing her amazing figure and alluring moves!

Scroll down to see the look.