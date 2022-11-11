Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She'd Do Another Season Of 'The Flight Attendant'

American actress Kaley Cuoco has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, but it was her role as Penny in the 2009 sitcom The Big Bang Theory that cemented her place in Hollywood. After the show ended in 2019, Kaley's fans watched as her career blossomed even more. Then, in 2020, the actress proved her talent when she took up a major role in the mystery thriller The Flight Attendant.

For two seasons and 16 episodes, Kaley wowed viewers with the perfect portrayal of her character, making fans fall in love with her even more. About six months after the last episode of The Flight Attendant season two aired, the Hollywood star disclosed whether she would do another series. Find out her intentions below.