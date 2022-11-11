Kelsea Ballerini Looks Incredible In Fitted Balenciaga Dress

Pop singer Kelsea Ballerini always keeps her followers in a state of curiosity with her looks.

The Unapologetically singer shared yet another gorgeous snapshot as she recently stepped out for a star-studded occasion. Ballerini had fans in a frenzy as she strutted her stuff in a stunning outfit.

Giving All Shades Of Glam In Balenciaga Dress

Kelsea Ballerini
Shutterstock | 842245

The 29-year-old caused an uproar on Instagram when she glammed in a blue Balenciaga gown. The outfit was a maxi dress with cut-out details at the back, which gave it an A-line pattern that covered her feet. 

The dress, which was a hugging dress, had a long sleeve with built-in gloves. Her hair cascaded around her shoulder as she accessorized with bold earrings.

Her followers were undoubtedly thrilled by this look, as they sent her lots of likes and comments. A fan also commented, "Not over it."

Ballerini And Mackenzie Porter Wore The Same Outfit For The CMA Award

Kelsea Ballerini
Shutterstock | 564025

The Love Me Like You Mean It crooner coincidentally wore the same outfit with Mackenzie Porter for the CMA award. According to People, both Ballerini and Porter unintentionally wore a Balenciaga blue gown. Although the duo is not the first celebrity to show up in that outfit. Before this time, reality star Kim Kardashian also rocked the Balenciaga dress for an event.

Even though Ballerini and Porter coincidentally twinned in the same outfit, the duo gave some pop to the event as they turned heads while walking the red carpet. 

Also, the celebrities accessorized differently. The You're Drunk Go Home singer wore her dress with the inbuilt gloves and transparent blue heels, while Porter rocked hers without the gloves and accessorized with turquoise earrings.

Inside BalleriniAnd Morgan's Divorce Post Split

Kelsea Ballerini
Shutterstock | 3586184

In August, Ballerini announced her intention to separate from her estranged husband, Morgan Evans.

"Friends! I have always kept you people updated on my life while protecting my personal life as they unfold. This is now public and I wanted you to hear directly from me that I am going through a divorce. This is a difficult decision but I feel grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan while hopeful for the next seasons". The Legend star said.

According to Page Six, it was reported that the duo finalized their divorce nearly two months after the announcement of their separation.

Ballerini and Morgan were married for five years before the marriage hit the rock.

Ballerini And Morgan Have Moved Out Of Their Nashville Home

Kelsea Ballerini
Shutterstock | 487966

The singers signed a prenuptial agreement to divide their household property. Also, they agreed to divide their personal properties. Consequently, due to the agreement signed, both singers have vacated their marital residence. Also, the properties have been listed for sale with mutually agreed upon real estate agents.

