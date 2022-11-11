Kelsea Ballerini Looks Incredible In Fitted Balenciaga Dress

The Love Me Like You Mean It crooner coincidentally wore the same outfit with Mackenzie Porter for the CMA award. According to People, both Ballerini and Porter unintentionally wore a Balenciaga blue gown. Although the duo is not the first celebrity to show up in that outfit. Before this time, reality star Kim Kardashian also rocked the Balenciaga dress for an event.
Even though Ballerini and Porter coincidentally twinned in the same outfit, the duo gave some pop to the event as they turned heads while walking the red carpet.
Also, the celebrities accessorized differently. The You're Drunk Go Home singer wore her dress with the inbuilt gloves and transparent blue heels, while Porter rocked hers without the gloves and accessorized with turquoise earrings.