We may not have seen the iconic duo of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in our favorite love story, The Notebook, thanks to director Nick Cassavetes, who made a shocking revelation in an interview with the VH1 in 2007.

The stars had major issues getting along with each other that almost crushed the making of the widely acclaimed movie that has scraped in major awards and is now the blueprint for romantic films in recent times.

Let's get into the juicy details